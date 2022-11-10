ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipboard firm fined £2m after Scottish worker dies from catastrophic burns

By Severin Carrell Scotland editor
 5 days ago
Exterior of the wood drier at Norbord Europe in Cowie, Stirlingshire. Photograph: COPFS/PA

A chipboard firm has been fined more than £2m after a worker at its Scottish plant died from catastrophic burns sustained while cleaning hot ash from machinery.

Norbord Europe, one of the world’s largest chipboard makers, was found guilty of two health and safety breaches at its plant in Cowie, Stirlingshire, in a unanimous verdict by a jury at Perth sheriff court in early November.

In July 2016, managers had asked George Laird, 64, to clear out hot ash from a gas duct over a wood dryer with several other colleagues, using a high-pressure hose.

Laird was standing below the duct, and was enveloped by hot water, steam and ash, sustaining burns across 90% of his body. He died in hospital the next day.

The Crown Office (COPFS), Scotland’s prosecution authority, said an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive uncovered a catalogue of failings at the plant and that Norbord had failed to provide a safe environment for workers tasked with cleaning the machinery.

“Employees were left to devise their own methods of working,” COPFS said. “Employees were exposed to risk of personal injury from falling ash within the combustion chamber since its installation at the site on 1 October 2014. There were several near misses involving other employees working during that time.”

It was announced on Thursday that Norbord Europe had been fined £2.15m.

Debbie Carroll, the head of the Crown Office’s health and safety investigation unit, said: “The tragic death of George Laird could have been prevented had suitable and sufficient measures been put in place.

“The prosecution and the sentence serve to highlight that a failure to fulfil health and safety obligations can have tragic consequences and those responsible will be held to account for their failings. Our thoughts are with Mr Laird’s family at this difficult time.”

Norbord Europe, previously owned through an offshore company in Luxembourg ultimately owned by the Canadian conglomerate Norbord Inc, is now owned by West Fraser after a deal finalised in early 2021.

West Fraser, which states on its website that it prioritises health and safety, has been contacted for comment on the case.

Garry Miller, an inspector with the HSE, said: “Those in control of work have a responsibility to set up safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training. [If] a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident, the death of Mr Laird could have been prevented.”

The Guardian

