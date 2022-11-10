Read full article on original website
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT — (AP) — Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after...
