Our next weather maker this morning is in West Texas. That system will move our way during the afternoon into the evening hours. It will move out of the area late this evening. Rain showers will increase from west to east as we go through the late morning into the afternoon. Rain will gradually end from west to east as we head into the evening hours. Rainfall totals appear to be about half an inch to 3/4 of an inch. The big question will be the falling temperatures in the far northern counties in the ArkLaTex. This would generally be McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma and the adjacent counties of Southwest Arkansas.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO