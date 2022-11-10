ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects

The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
Personnel note: AARP Florida adds grassroots expert Roger Harris

'Roger’s vast experience in community advocacy work will be essential.'. AARP Florida is adding grassroots expert Roger Harris to its advocacy team. Harris, a native Floridian, has more than 20 years of experience in issue advocacy, civic engagement and political campaigns. In addition to his work in the nation’s...
Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies

She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
How to advance AI in Florida

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used across various organizations in the Sunshine State. In Gainesville, AI helps predict the next COVID-19 variant. In Ft. Myers, it provided evidence to prove a man’s innocence in a criminal case. The University of Florida uses AI to speed up brain research. And in rural areas, AI tracks the spread of citrus greening through Florida’s iconic orange groves.
Citizens hikes Hurricane Ian loss estimate by $1.2B

Total losses for the state-run are now estimated at $3.8B. Citizens Property Insurance, a state-run company, pushed up its estimate of losses from Hurricane Ian by more than $1 billion, up to $3.8 billion in total, a result of costs of litigation and other claims-related expenses added to the forecast.
Florida Veterans Foundation launches holiday fundraiser to kick off 15th anniversary

The fundraiser highlights the challenges veterans experience during the holiday season. The Florida Veterans Foundation is kicking off its holiday fundraising campaign to help Florida veterans in need. FVF is the direct support organization for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Its fundraising campaign, “You’re Not Alone This Holiday Season....
Clock starts ticking on final passage of medical boards’ gender-affirming rules

The Board of Osteopathic Medicine Monday published the rule it agreed to develop in Orlando that bans surgeons from performing gender-confirming surgeries on minors. The Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s rule allows doctors to treat minors with puberty-blocking hormones so long as the patients agree to participate in an Institutional Review Board study at a Florida medical school.
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
