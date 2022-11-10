ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Mary Duncan

“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.
Tyla

Woman bought nothing for an entire year and it changed her life

The ongoing cost of living crisis has got us thinking of ways that we can cut back to save, but few of us would consider buying nothing for a whole year. But this is exactly what personal financial journalist Michelle McGagh did back in 2015, and her story is being resurfaced as many fear for their futures amid soaring inflation.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
CNET

Your Thermostat's Set to the Wrong Temperature (and It's Costing You Money)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is on the way in many parts of the US, and with cooler temperatures come heating bills. Unfortunately, those bills could be higher this year as energy prices skyrocket. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...

