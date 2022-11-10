Cheryl Lynn Chicki of Smithfield, North Carolina joined her heavenly father on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Faith, family and friends were centerpieces in Cheryl’s life. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, November 18, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks, NC. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Four Oaks, NC. Rev. John I. Norman, Jr., will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, Mississippi in the spring of 2023.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO