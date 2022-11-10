Read full article on original website
Lola Mae Moore
Raleigh – Lola Mae Moye Moore, age 78, passed away on Monday, November 14, at Wake med Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on July 28, 1944, she was a daughter to the late Roy Ray Moye and Estelle Batten Moye. Lola was a retired accountant and bookeeper...
Jeanette Mclver Powell
She is survived by her children, Adriene Allen of Smithfield, NC, D’Jaris Powell of Goldsboro, NC. Two sisters, Alice Royal of Goldsboro, NC, and Vera Holmes of Maple Hill, NC. One brother, Jerome McIver, of Durham, NC. Three grandchildren, Atravis S. Powell, Sr., of Fayetteville, NC, Sentel Allen, of Raleigh, NC, and Nyla Powell of Goldsboro, NC. And three precious great-grandchildren.
Cheryl Lynn Chicki
Cheryl Lynn Chicki of Smithfield, North Carolina joined her heavenly father on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Faith, family and friends were centerpieces in Cheryl’s life. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, November 18, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks, NC. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Four Oaks, NC. Rev. John I. Norman, Jr., will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, Mississippi in the spring of 2023.
Evelyn Bryant Ellis
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Ruth Evelyn Bryant Ellis, age 85, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Burial will follow in Barbour’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Four Oaks, NC. Rev. Randy Beasley, Rev. Rodney Brittain, and Mr. Rodney Barbour will officiate.
Town Of Selma Awarded $137,500 Grant
ROCKY MOUNT – The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded funding recently to support projects through the Open Grants Program. The Golden LEAF Board approved $3,119,660 in funding for the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority to administer the Golden LEAF Colleges and University Scholarship. The Golden LEAF Board also awarded $1,869,760 in funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program.
Fire Club Student Paints It Pink!
SMITHFIELD –The Smithfield-Selma High School (SSS) Fire Club called attention to breast cancer awareness by visually representing breast cancer awareness imagery on the school’s fire hydrant. The hydrant was chosen as the canvas for this project because its location draws attention during school arrivals and departures. The SSS Fire Club meets on Thursdays each week during Sparta Time, a time planned in the school’s daily schedule for curriculum enrichment, remediation, group meetings and club activity.
Joseph Daniel McLamb
Four Oaks – Joseph Daniel McLamb, age 95, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Johnston UNC Health Care in Clayton, NC. A native of Four Oaks, he was the son of the late Wiley D. McLamb and Anna Rhodes McLamb. He was preceded in death by brothers, Aaron McLamb, Marvin McLamb, Irvin McLamb, Bernice McLamb, Louis McLamb, Walter McLamb, Darius McLamb, Julius McLamb; sisters, Betty McLamb Benson and Pearl McLamb Parker; and son-in-law, Richard Barbour.
Trash Truck Overturns
FOUR OAKS – A trash truck overturned Monday in the 500 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. The driver ran off the two-lane road to the right and overturned on its side. He was able to climb from the cab of the truck. The driver was evaluated at the...
Nickels For Know-How Referendum
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Bryant Spivey, County Extension Director said the polling place will be the Johnston County Agricultural Center located on Highway 210 near Smithfield. Spivey explained that the referendum is being held to...
Countywide Property Tax Revalution Scheduled For 2025
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Johnston County Commissioners approved a contract for the 2025 property revaluation. Pearson Appraisal Services, Inc., which conducted the 2011 and 2019 revaluations for the County, was selected for the 2025 reappraisal. The company has offices in Wilson, NC and Richmond, VA. Tax Administrator Jocelyn Andrews said...
Former Prison Nurse Arrested by NC SBI
SMITHFIELD – The NC State Bureau of Investigation has charged a former prison nurse with stealing narcotics prescribed to an inmate. On September 1, 2022, the SBI was contacted by Johnston Correctional Institution (JCI) to investigate allegations of missing medications from the JCI Pharmacy. Following an investigation, on November...
Two Car Accident Under Investigation
SELMA – Just before 6:00pm Monday, two cars collided at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. One driver suffered minor injuries. The highway was briefly shut down in both directions due to the wreckage and debris in the intersection. North Side Fire, Johnston County...
Plans Approved For Home2 Suites Hotel
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council has approved a request from a developer to build a new hotel. Wintergreen Hospitality received approved to located a Home2 Suites By Hilton hotel on a 2.2 acre tract on Town Centre Place off E. Market Street, adjacent to Embassy Suites. The council...
Central Baptist Church Presents Thanksgiving: The Musical
DUNN – Central Baptist Church will present Thanksgiving: The Musical, their first-ever, all-original Thanksgiving drama on November 19 and 20. All seating for this presentation is free. Worship Pastor Darren Hughes said, “Christmas is an amazing time of year as we look forward to celebrating the entrance of God...
Gardner-Webb Defeats Campbell 42-35 To Win Second BBQ Bowl
BUIES CREEK – Bailey Fisher threw for 366 yards and Gardner-Webb defeated Campbell 42-35 Saturday in the second NC Pork Council Barbecue Bowl at Barker-Lane Stadium. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-5, 4-0) remained unbeaten in the Big South Conference and extended their win streak to three games. Campbell (4-6,...
