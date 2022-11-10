A 32-year-old social worker from Bergen County who grew up in foster care is planning to challenge Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Christina A. Khalil has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to take on Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the senator from New Jersey since 2006.

