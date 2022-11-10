Read full article on original website
County chairs back Bramnick, Assembly incumbents for re-election
State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield) and Assemblywomen Nancy Muñoz (R-Summit) and Michele Matsikoudis (R-New Providence) will seek re-election in the 21st district in 2023 with the support of four Republican county chairs. The campaign announced today that Rob Bengivenga of Middlesex, Laura Marie Ali of Morris, Tm Howes of...
Kim Ward named Pennsylvania’s first female Senate president pro tempore
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican state Sen. Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) has been elected to serve as Pennsylvania’s interim Senate president pro tempore, the first female to hold the position in the commonwealth’s history. Ward’s term will run from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023, until the Senate votes for a permanent president pro tempore to […]
Menendez gets a primary opponent
A 32-year-old social worker from Bergen County who grew up in foster care is planning to challenge Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Christina A. Khalil has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to take on Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the senator from New Jersey since 2006.
Paramus councilman might take on Lagana
Fresh off a landslide win in Paramus, Republicans are now readying a bid to unseat State Sen. Joseph Lagana (D-Paramus) and his running mates in Bergen County’s 38th district in 2023. Paramus Councilman Robert Kaiser is exploring a bid for State Senate, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The...
