Citrus County Chronicle

Rams' Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while placed on injured reserve. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of...
Citrus County Chronicle

Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a...
Citrus County Chronicle

Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed...
