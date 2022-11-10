Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Pelicans come back in dramatic fashion to beat Rockets at home
The New Orleans Pelicans’ opening stretch to the season was grueling. Eight of the team’s first 11 games were on the road, and in a seven-day stretch, New Orleans played two sets of back-to-backs. Headed into Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Pelicans were well rested and...
NOLA.com
Willie Green says using Zion Williamson as a ballhandler is 'something we need to exploit'
Zion Williamson’s second season in the NBA was a slog. In 2020-21, the NBA pushed forward during a pandemic, which meant that players were rigorously tested and competed in mostly empty arenas. The Pelicans’ coach then was Stan Van Gundy, whose abrasive style caused players to tune out.
