New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Pelicans come back in dramatic fashion to beat Rockets at home

The New Orleans Pelicans’ opening stretch to the season was grueling. Eight of the team’s first 11 games were on the road, and in a seven-day stretch, New Orleans played two sets of back-to-backs. Headed into Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Pelicans were well rested and...
HOUSTON, TX

