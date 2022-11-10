ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia bear firearms season to open Nov. 21

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s firearms season for black bears will open Nov. 21, according to the Division of Natural Resources. Hunting is permitted in 36 counties and parts of six other counties and will run through Dec. 4, concurrent with the buck firearms and antlerless deer seasons.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Black Bear

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s firearms season for black bears will open Nov.…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

DHHR Dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported no n…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

State should get out of greyhound racing now

West Virginia Public Radio recently did an in-depth examination of greyhound racing in the state, and it is quite apparent that the sport should be ended and the Legislature should stop subsidizing it. In the coming year, West Virginia will be the only state in the nation with two greyhound...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Coal vs. renewable energy — which is cheaper?

The PSC has come under criticism for favoring coal-fired generation over renewable energy. The fact is that the Commission favors lower cost generation over higher cost generation. It is often said that coal is not a cost-efficient electricity production fuel; that the cost of renewable resources from all technologies are...
WVNews

No. 19 Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65

MONMOUTH (NJ) (0-3) Foster 4-11 1-1 9, Vuga 1-3 2-2 4, Collins 5-8 1-2 12, Holmstrom 1-6 2-2 5, Ruth 1-5 4-4 6, Ball 4-8 2-4 13, Sandhu 1-1 2-2 4, Spence 2-2 3-4 8, Allen 2-4 0-2 4, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 17-23 65.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy