ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tyler Childers Announces 2023 ‘Send in the Hounds’ Tour Dates

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9Cyu_0j69aDmk00
Photo by: Mark Sagliocco / Contributor

It’s happening y’all! Tyler Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, are heading out on the road next year for a nationwide tour.

After fans waited, what seemed like an agonizing two years, he finally released a brand new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? in September. Now, Timmy is hitting the road with his band for the aptly named “Send in the Hounds Tour.”

The North American tour will run in April, June, August, and September, with support, depending on the date, from impressive acts such as Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, S John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and Wayne Graham.

Starting on April 14 at New Orleans’ The Fillmore, the run includes two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Minneapolis’ The Armory, Boston’s Leader Park Pavilion, Philadelphia’s The Met, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre among several others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, at 9 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on Wednesday, November 16, at 9 a.m. local time.

The upcoming, highly anticipated tour makes it another watershed year for the proud Kentuckian. Galerie this fall, the 31-year-old dropped Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.

Produced by Childers and his band, he recorded the three-part record in guitarist James Barker’s home studio. The album includes eight songs in three sonic variations: Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise.

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps plan to ‘Send in the Hounds’ for 2023

The Hallelujah version showcases Tyler Childers and the band playing live in a single room. In contrast, the Jubilee style builds on it by adding strings, horns, and an arrangement of other instruments such as the dulcimer, mbira, and sitar

However, the real surprise of the album is the Joyful Noise version. It includes remixes created with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar (Brett Fuller) that sample elements from “The Andy Griffith Show,” theologist Thomas Merton and comedian Jerry Clower. There are also church service excerpts from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music archives.

His latest album is the first new music fans have gotten a taste of since his Grammy-nominated 2020 release of Long Violent History which came as a surprise to most.

This spring, as part of his tour, the “Feathered Indians” singer will play the inaugural Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX, at the San Gabriel Park on April 15th and 16th.

In addition, Zach Bryan will also perform. Together, the two Americana artists will act as headlining acts on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator

Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Outsider.com

Planes Collide in Midair During Wings Over Dallas Airshow

Chaos ensued at the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday (November 12th) when two planes collided mid-air sending debris falling to the ground. AP News reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man

Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Dad Dies at 89: Read Her Emotional Tribute

On Monday (November 14th), Friends star Jennifer Aniston announced on her Instagram account that her father, John, passed away last week. In the heartfelt post, Jennifer Aniston shared a series of photographs of her and her father. “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaking into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.”
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Sends Special Message to Superfan, Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker on ‘SNF’

The Chargers may have lost to the 49ers during “Sunday Night Football,” but that didn’t keep kicker Cameron Dicker from walking away with his own “W.” During the broadcast, country music superstar Carrie Underwood delivered a personal message to the 22-year-old, who was planning to go to her concert in Texas but later learned he was signing with Los Angeles and couldn’t go to the show.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota

Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

583K+
Followers
66K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy