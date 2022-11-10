ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC6s3_0j69aCu100

Paramount Network’s immensely popular western action-drama Yellowstone returns this Sunday (November 13) with not one but two new episodes!

In the first installment (“One Hundred Years is Nothing”), John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is sworn in as Governor of Montana. Per Paramount, “as John settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone Ranch from his opponents. The second episode of Season 5 (“The Sting of Wisdom”) centers on a a new formidable opponent from Market Equities making their way to Montana.

If you need a refresher on the first four seasons, Paramount Network recently uploaded a 49-minute video that expertly recaps all the action . Here’s how to watch the fifth season of Yellowstone live online.
WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 START?
Giddy-up! The first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.  Can’t watch live? The episodes will also air from 10:00-12:00 a.m. ET and 12:00-2:00 a.m. on the network and will be available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website .
HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 ONLINE:
If you have a valid cable login, you can stream the fifth season of Yellowstone live on the Paramount Network app and website . You can also watch new episodes of Yellowstone with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , Philo , or DIRECTV STREAM .
HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 ONLINE FOR FREE:
No cable login? Paramount Network offers a free 24-hour viewing pass which allows you to stream live content . YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo also offer free trials for new subscribers.

Finally, now until November 20th, all Sling TV subscribers can access Paramount Network on their accounts for free.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1LC7jDHqr0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]


HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASONS 1-4 ONLINE:
Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, with Season 4 episodes also currently available on Paramount Network and with an active subscription to Philo . Individual episodes and complete seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon .

The fifth season of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
UTAH STATE
Parade

Who Plays Carter on 'Yellowstone'? Was Actor Finn Little Replaced for Season 5?

In season 4 of Yellowstone, Beth (Kelly Reilly) befriends a young orphan named Carter (Finn Little) as the two await news of their respective fathers, both clinging to life. The chubby-cheeked boy found his way into Beth and Rip's (Cole Hauser) life after sadly childless Beth took him in. As Carter began learning the ropes around the ranch, he also learned not to get on Beth's bad side.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
NJ.com

What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?

“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
MONTANA STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy