How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Live Online

Paramount Network’s immensely popular western action-drama Yellowstone returns this Sunday (November 13) with not one but two new episodes!

In the first installment (“One Hundred Years is Nothing”), John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is sworn in as Governor of Montana. Per Paramount, “as John settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone Ranch from his opponents. The second episode of Season 5 (“The Sting of Wisdom”) centers on a a new formidable opponent from Market Equities making their way to Montana.

If you need a refresher on the first four seasons, Paramount Network recently uploaded a 49-minute video that expertly recaps all the action . Here’s how to watch the fifth season of Yellowstone live online.

WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 START?

Giddy-up! The first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Can’t watch live? The episodes will also air from 10:00-12:00 a.m. ET and 12:00-2:00 a.m. on the network and will be available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website .

HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 ONLINE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can stream the fifth season of Yellowstone live on the Paramount Network app and website . You can also watch new episodes of Yellowstone with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , Philo , or DIRECTV STREAM .

HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 ONLINE FOR FREE:

No cable login? Paramount Network offers a free 24-hour viewing pass which allows you to stream live content . YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo also offer free trials for new subscribers.

Finally, now until November 20th, all Sling TV subscribers can access Paramount Network on their accounts for free.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1LC7jDHqr0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]



HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASONS 1-4 ONLINE:

Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, with Season 4 episodes also currently available on Paramount Network and with an active subscription to Philo . Individual episodes and complete seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon .

The fifth season of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.