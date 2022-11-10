Read full article on original website
Kansas voters narrowly reject plan to shift power from the governor to the Legislature
The proposed amendment failed by less than 10,000 votes in the initial ballot count. It would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to take away some policy-making capabilities from the governor's administration. A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have...
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
The future of rural Texas
Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette
There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won reelection. What does that mean for the next legislative session?
Republicans swept statewide elections Tuesday night, leaving the office of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor in conservative hands. The lieutenant governor’s race was a contentious one — pitting GOP incumbent Dan Patrick against moderate-Democrat Mike Collier. Collier conceded the race on Twitter Tuesday night, thanking his family, team and voters who supported him.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
High concentrations of dangerous 'forever chemicals' found in Midwestern rivers, report shows
A survey from Waterkeeper Alliance found chemicals known as PFAS were found in surface waters across the United States with particularly high concentrations found in some rivers in the Midwest. The Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper wasn’t surprised to find dangerous PFAS chemicals in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, but...
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another
Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
