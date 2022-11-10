ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hppr.org

The future of rural Texas

Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
TEXAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette

There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
COLBY, KS
KAKE TV

Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won reelection. What does that mean for the next legislative session?

Republicans swept statewide elections Tuesday night, leaving the office of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor in conservative hands. The lieutenant governor’s race was a contentious one — pitting GOP incumbent Dan Patrick against moderate-Democrat Mike Collier. Collier conceded the race on Twitter Tuesday night, thanking his family, team and voters who supported him.
TEXAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS

