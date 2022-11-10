PBIA Reopens After 23 Hour Closure Due To Nicole

Photo: Getty Images

After shutting down all flights Wednesday morning ahead of Nicole, Palm Beach International Airport is back open.

But airport spokeswoman Nicole Hughes says there's no guarantee your flight will be taking off.

"Check with your airline. Make sure that your flight is available and also if there are rebooking options for you."

Hughes says there shouldn't be any slowdowns in the on-boarding process.

"PBI is pretty easy to get through. We're one of the fastest TSA checkpoints. But again, it would really depend on when your flight is leaving. We do encourage two hours in advance but usually you can get through pretty quickly."

There were more than thirty cancellations due to the closure, which was in effect for 23 hours.