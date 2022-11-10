Read full article on original website
I'm Trying To Pick My Jaw Up Off The Floor After Barbara Corcoran Gave This Tour Of Her $13 Million Apartment
The Shark Tank businesswoman gave a tour of her richety, rich, rich apartment on TikToker Caleb Simpson's page, and it's already been viewed over 26.6 million times.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession. The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive sit-down interview with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walmart agrees to $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework
Walmart agreed to the framework of a $3.1 billion settlement, which resolves allegations from multiple states' attorneys general that the company failed to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis. The settlement, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led a coalition of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Airlines forced to pay more than $600 million in refunds to passengers amid pandemic woes
Airlines have paid more than $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of passengers for canceled or changed flights since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Transportation announced Monday. At the same time, federal regulators are cracking down on a half-dozen airlines they say skirted rules,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How the crypto fallout could affect you
The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia. A few names on the...
