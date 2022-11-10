ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

FOX 43

Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors

READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community

WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country

Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
MERION STATION, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Christmas City Village opens tomorrow

Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
BETHLEHEM, PA

