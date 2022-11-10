Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
tmpresale.com
Andy Shauf’s show in Philadelphia, PA Apr 21, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Andy Shauf presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a limited time you can acquire great tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Andy Shauf’s show in Philadelphia, PA during this presale you might not be able to order them before they become sold out!
tmpresale.com
Zolita – The Falling Out / Falling In Tour in Philadelphia, PA Feb 19th, 2023 – presale passcode
The newewst Zolita – The Falling Out / Falling In Tour presale passcode has just been added: Anyone with this presale code will have the opportunity to order great performance tickets before they are placed on sale for everyone else 🙂. You might not get another chance like this...
Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane, Sweet Lights opens this weekend: What you need to know
Thanksgiving might not be here yet, but it’s still beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At least it is at Hersheypark, where its annual Christmas Candylane celebration as well as the drive-through lights display known as Sweet Lights will both open this weekend. Both attractions were initially scheduled...
4th annual Camel Trot & Fun Run to be held at Reading Airport
The Fourth Annual Camel Trot 5K and Fun Walk will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Reading Regional Airport. Proceeds from the event benefit The Camel Project Stop Bullying – I Care bullying elimination initiative and funding costs of its Certified Prevention Specialist program and other training.
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
Two Bucks County Places Among 40 of Prettiest American Towns to Visit During Winter
The two towns were listed as must-stops for the winter.Image via iStock. Two Bucks County towns have been ranked as some of the best places to visit over the winter, listed alongside other top stops in the country. Stefanie Waldek wrote about the towns for Country Living.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
‘I couldn’t get back to sleep’: Pa. woman captures ghostly image on camera
Halloween may be over, but this woman’s spooky season appears to have stretched beyond just one month. A York County resident was shaken after her home security camera captured what looked like a ghost in her house. PARANORMAL PA: Does the fighting spirit of General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne still...
You’re $269 and 145 Minutes Away From Staying in York, PA Shoe House
If you're looking to spice up your relationship with your significant other, we may have the answer right here. Take that special person and spend in night in The Shoe House in York, Pennsylvania!. After all, who wouldn't want to sleep in a big shoe!. It worked out all right...
WGAL
Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community
WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
bctv.org
ARL Announces Pay-What-You-Can Adoption Weekend to Address Critical Capacity Levels
To respond to the high volume of animals currently at the shelter, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) announced a pay-what-you-can adoption week starting Friday, November 11, 2022, through Sunday, November 13, 2022. “We are at critical capacity at the moment which is not normal for this time...
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
Two Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Sold in Coatesville, Berwyn Within Days of Each Other
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at Coatesville’s Golden Mart matched all five balls drawn on Thursday, Nov. 3, to win $534,999.50 less withholding, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
lvpnews.com
Christmas City Village opens tomorrow
Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
Comments / 0