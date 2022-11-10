Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
tmpresale.com
Andy Shauf’s show in Philadelphia, PA Apr 21, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Andy Shauf presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a limited time you can acquire great tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Andy Shauf’s show in Philadelphia, PA during this presale you might not be able to order them before they become sold out!
tmpresale.com
Zolita – The Falling Out / Falling In Tour in Philadelphia, PA Feb 19th, 2023 – presale passcode
The newewst Zolita – The Falling Out / Falling In Tour presale passcode has just been added: Anyone with this presale code will have the opportunity to order great performance tickets before they are placed on sale for everyone else 🙂. You might not get another chance like this...
fox29.com
Tickets for P!NK's homecoming concert at Citizens Bank Park go on sale next week
PHILADELPHIA - ‘Raise Your Glass’ if you're ready to see P!NK take the stage in Philadelphia!. Born in Bucks County, the Grammy-winning pop star announced Monday that she is coming home as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour. The 21-city tour will kick off on July...
Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
‘I couldn’t get back to sleep’: Pa. woman captures ghostly image on camera
Halloween may be over, but this woman’s spooky season appears to have stretched beyond just one month. A York County resident was shaken after her home security camera captured what looked like a ghost in her house. PARANORMAL PA: Does the fighting spirit of General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne still...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]
When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. However, if you would rather spend more relaxing time with your...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
Comments / 0