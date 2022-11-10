ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

tmpresale.com

Andy Shauf’s show in Philadelphia, PA Apr 21, 2023 – pre-sale code

The Andy Shauf presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a limited time you can acquire great tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Andy Shauf’s show in Philadelphia, PA during this presale you might not be able to order them before they become sold out!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors

READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Melissa Frost

These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]

When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA

