Charles Town, WV

tmpresale.com

Paolo Nutinis performance in Washington, DC Mar 11th, 2023 – presale code

The latest Paolo Nutini presale code is now ready to use:. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to experience Paolo Nutini earlier than anyone else 🙂. Right now is the time to buy passes earlier than they go on sale and become hard to find – Get your tickets ASAP to see Paolo Nutini in Washington, DC!
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
WINCHESTER, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAL

Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
popville.com

BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Travel Maven

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA

