Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Big All-Day Holiday Party In High Point On Saturday, Nov. 19

A group in High Point has decided to hold a citywide holiday party with a very interesting twist. As part of the celebration, the event will feature a large tree adorned with colored electric lights and other decorations, and the highlight of the festivities will come when the tree is lit up and the people around it begin to sing.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
GREENSBORO, NC

