This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
Heaters given away in High Point as Triad experiences colder weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two hours before the Salvation Army of High Point opened its doors on West Green Drive on Monday, a line of people had already gathered outside. Over six dozen people showed up with the hope of getting a free space heater. The full stock of 75 heaters ran out about […]
Man hit and killed while walking across Peters Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 54-year-old man was hit and killed after attempting to walk across Peters Creek Parkway Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:34 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report about a crash involving a pedestrian near Clemmonsville Road. An investigation...
wfmynews2.com
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
Thanksgiving 2022: List of restaurants open or offering carryout on Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking all day for Thanksgiving? You can still get a delicious Turkey Day meal! Here's a list of Greensboro area restaurants doing Thanksgiving 2022 dinners - dine-in, carryout, or both. If you would like your restaurant to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down US-29 N at 16th St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The northbound lanes of US-29 North have since reopened. The northbound lanes of US-29 North at 16th Street will be temporarily shut down and diverted after a crash Monday night until further notice, according to Police. Drivers are asked to use caution or use alternate...
Greensboro father lucky to be alive after falling asleep during fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family is in need of a new home after a grease fire destroyed their kitchen Sunday night. Jerome Cook told FOX8 the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was cooking dinner and accidentally fell asleep, and the fire started. Cook said he woke up to […]
rhinotimes.com
Big All-Day Holiday Party In High Point On Saturday, Nov. 19
A group in High Point has decided to hold a citywide holiday party with a very interesting twist. As part of the celebration, the event will feature a large tree adorned with colored electric lights and other decorations, and the highlight of the festivities will come when the tree is lit up and the people around it begin to sing.
WXII 12
Rockingham Co. shelter launches free pet adoption ahead of holiday season
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Watch pet of the week in the video above. The Rockingham County animal shelter is hosting free pet adoption now through Dec. 31. The organization is partnering with Best Friends animal society to increase pet adoption. People can adopt any cat or dog without paying any...
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police Department collects money for Special Olympics
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department held a fundraiser for Special Olympics Thursday morning. Officers and volunteers spent the morning collecting money in front of Dunkin' Donuts on Country Club Road. The organization supports athletes with disabilities.
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
