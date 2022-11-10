ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Halo TV series coming to Blu-Ray, limited edition steelbook available to preorder

By Zachary Boddy
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rg0d_0j69WW5n00

What you need to know

  • The first season of the Halo TV series was met with mixed reception from fans when it debuted on Paramount+.
  • Still, the show is considered to be a success, and has already begun filming for Season 2.
  • On Thursday, the Halo team announced that Season 1 of the Halo TV series is getting a physical DVD and Blu-Ray release.
  • Fans can preorder it now, including a limited edition steelbook of the Halo TV series with over five hours of special features.

The Halo franchise made its foray into mainstream TV media with the Halo TV series, which debuted its first season on the Paramount+ subscription service. On Thursday, the team behind Halo announced that the first season of the popular show is gaining a physical release on DVD and 4K Blu-Ray.. There's even a limited edition steelbook with over five hours of special features for the collectors and fans of Halo.

The Halo TV series steelbook includes a slick cover, five discs packed with the highest quality 4K footage, and plenty of exclusive content for those wanting to see even more of the Halo TV series before Season 2 reaches viewers everywhere . It, along with the more casual physical editions of the sci-fi Halo adaptation, are releasing on Nov. 15, 2022. Interested fans can now preorder Season 1 of the Halo TV series on DVD and Blu-Ray.

While the Halo TV series has already been confirmed for future seasons, it's also not the only Xbox movie and TV show project in the works . Other legendary franchises and titles like Gears , Grounded, and Minecraft are getting adaptations in the future, signaling Xbox's intent to expand far beyond video games. While those projects are in the distant future, however, anyone can go watch the first season of Halo right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vi7y5_0j69WW5n00

Halo: The Series Season 1 Blu-Ray

For those eager to add the first season of the Halo TV series to their collection without shelling out for the limited edition steelbook, standard 4K Blu-Ray and DVD options are also available to purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Hunters to End With Season 2 at Amazon — Get Release Date

The Hunters will have to step up their mission to take down Adolph Hitler, because time is running out: The Prime Video series’ upcoming Season 2 also will be its last, EW reports. The drama’s last episodes will begin streaming on Friday, Jan. 13. The Season 1 finale revealed that, in the series’ alternative-history universe, the German dictator and his wife, Eva Braun (aka the Colonel, played by Lena Olin), were alive and well and living in South America. Further, they were in the process of planning a Fourth Reich that would take root in America. German actor Udo Kier (Denmark’s The...
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ on Disney+: Stream the New Disney Movie Online

Enchanted was first released as a Disney movie way back in 2007, and immediately became a family favorite with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel leading the main cast. Now, over 15 years later, Enchanted finally gets a sequel, with the same cast members reviving their roles. Here’s everything you need to know about Disnenchanted including plot details and how to stream Disenchanted for free on Disney+. How to Watch Disenchanted Online You can only stream Disenchanted online with a Disney+ subscription. You can subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99/month allowing you to stream Disenchanted as well as a slew of other Disney movies,...
Windows Central

Windows Central

292
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy