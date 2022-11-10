Halo TV series coming to Blu-Ray, limited edition steelbook available to preorder

What you need to know

The first season of the Halo TV series was met with mixed reception from fans when it debuted on Paramount+.

Still, the show is considered to be a success, and has already begun filming for Season 2.

On Thursday, the Halo team announced that Season 1 of the Halo TV series is getting a physical DVD and Blu-Ray release.

Fans can preorder it now, including a limited edition steelbook of the Halo TV series with over five hours of special features.

The Halo franchise made its foray into mainstream TV media with the Halo TV series, which debuted its first season on the Paramount+ subscription service. On Thursday, the team behind Halo announced that the first season of the popular show is gaining a physical release on DVD and 4K Blu-Ray.. There's even a limited edition steelbook with over five hours of special features for the collectors and fans of Halo.

The Halo TV series steelbook includes a slick cover, five discs packed with the highest quality 4K footage, and plenty of exclusive content for those wanting to see even more of the Halo TV series before Season 2 reaches viewers everywhere . It, along with the more casual physical editions of the sci-fi Halo adaptation, are releasing on Nov. 15, 2022. Interested fans can now preorder Season 1 of the Halo TV series on DVD and Blu-Ray.

While the Halo TV series has already been confirmed for future seasons, it's also not the only Xbox movie and TV show project in the works . Other legendary franchises and titles like Gears , Grounded, and Minecraft are getting adaptations in the future, signaling Xbox's intent to expand far beyond video games. While those projects are in the distant future, however, anyone can go watch the first season of Halo right now.

Halo: The Series Season 1 Blu-Ray

For those eager to add the first season of the Halo TV series to their collection without shelling out for the limited edition steelbook, standard 4K Blu-Ray and DVD options are also available to purchase.