Lapeer, MI

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
BURTON, MI
Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th

The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
WESTLAND, MI
Local group to open new men’s shelter in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the winter months approach, the need for shelter is growing more important; which is a need Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all to well. “I’ve lived the experience of homelessness at one time in my life, and...
SAGINAW, MI
Win Tickets to Taylor Swift in Detroit

We are so excited to announce that we are giving away FREE tickets to the most anticipated tour of 2023 - Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour - in Detroit!. Demand for these tickets in Detroit was so high that her team actually added a second show at Ford Field on June 9th, in addition to the already scheduled June 10th show. To be clear, the tickets we are giving away are all for the June 10th Saturday show.
DETROIT, MI
Burton, MI
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

