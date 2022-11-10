Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Popular Buck Pole Happening At Swartz Creek, Michigan’s Hometown Days
Michigan's firearm deer hunting season begins in Mid-November every year. The number of excited men, women and under 17 kids getting to hunt is in the thousands around the state. A few years ago, "buck pole" parties, contests, festivals started popping up, too. Three years ago, Swartz Creek, Michigan added...
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School
School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
whmi.com
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes
Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th
The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
WNEM
Local group to open new men’s shelter in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the winter months approach, the need for shelter is growing more important; which is a need Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all to well. “I’ve lived the experience of homelessness at one time in my life, and...
Win Tickets to Taylor Swift in Detroit
We are so excited to announce that we are giving away FREE tickets to the most anticipated tour of 2023 - Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour - in Detroit!. Demand for these tickets in Detroit was so high that her team actually added a second show at Ford Field on June 9th, in addition to the already scheduled June 10th show. To be clear, the tickets we are giving away are all for the June 10th Saturday show.
