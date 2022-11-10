Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
NBC Sports
Why Kings are urging Monk to continue wearing Band-Aid on face
Shooting sleeves, headbands and wristbands are the most common accessories NBA players wear on a nightly basis. But over the last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk has debuted a unique look -- a Band-Aid planted across his face. Sacramento teammates are hoping that look doesn't go anywhere. "We were...
NBC Sports
3 observations after heroic Embiid scores career-high 59, hauls Sixers to win
Joel Embiid absolutely hauled the Sixers to victory Sunday night. Essentially, everything good for the Sixers came from Embiid in their 105-98 win over the Jazz. He turned in an astounding performance, posting a career-high 59 points along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. That's what the Sixers...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Slated For 2023
The Air Jordan 8 will get plenty of models in 2023. If you remember the early 90s and are a sneakerhead, then you remember the Air Jordan 8. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore during his third championship run. He capped off the three-peat against the Phoenix Suns, and everyone absolutely loved it.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy”
While it’s collaboration with Eastside Golf remains just a few weeks away, Jordan Brand has long since established its talents on the green through the latter few years, as seen on the feet’s of Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III most recently. Consistently employed unto the Air Jordan 1 Low, its high-top counterpart is now expanding Jumpman’s inline propositions retooled for your swing.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023
The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” Drops In 2023: First Look
Another Air Jordan 7 is slated for next year. Throughout the 1990s, Michael Jordan came through with some amazing sneakers, including the Air Jordan 7. In 2022, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a plethora of amazing models. Thankfully, it seems like Jordan Brand has plans for even more in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Marstone” Rumored For 2023
A new Air Jordan 3 for kids is dropping next Spring. Tinker Hatfield snapped when he made the Air Jordan 3. If you are a sneakerhead, you know that this is the shoe that made Michael Jordan want to stay with Nike. Hatfield saved Nike, and for years afterward, he was given the pleasure of designing shoes for MJ.
DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game
DJ Khaled had a hilarious moment where he brought a pillow for his shoes to watch an NBA game.
NBC Sports
Steph explains how he flips 'aggressive' switch late in games
Winning is all about execution. But it’s a mindset, too. It’s one that Steph Curry has mastered in his 14th NBA season, and he only continues to impress. Because even though Dub Nation already knows Curry as the king of clutch, his fourth-quarter effort this season has been off the chart, pulling the Warriors out of some sticky situations.
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
Michael Jordan earned more money than the entire Chicago Bulls team in 1998, but he was still one of the most underpaid players in NBA history.
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Embiid scores 42 and Sixers avoid collapse vs. Hawks
Two nights after a dismal offensive performance in Atlanta, the Sixers bounced back Saturday against the Hawks. The team held off a second-half Atlanta surge and improved to 6-7 on the season with a 121-109 win at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid had 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists....
sneakernews.com
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors
Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Poole powers Dubs' blowout win over Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO -- All the signs were there for a Warriors offensive explosion Monday night at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs. The Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin took over our NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. The first 10,000 fans who entered the building were given a Jordan Poole bobblehead, equipped with a flamingo floatie and Larry O'Brien Trophy. And the product on the court was even better.
CBS Sports
WATCH: LeBron James' sons Bronny, Bryce impress in high school dunk contest
Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of NBA superstar LeBron James, both starred in a recent dunk contest at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and his wife Savannah sat courtside as their two sons showed off both their leaping and improvisational abilities during their school's "Midnight Madness" showcase.
