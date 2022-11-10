Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clemsontigers.com
Carter Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Barrett Carter has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 31-16 victory against Louisville on Saturday. Carter’s selection is Clemson’s 10th ACC weekly accolade of the season and its second ACC Linebacker of the Week award in that time, joining Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s selection following Clemson’s win against Florida State. Clemson has now garnered a total of 563 ACC weekly honors since 1968.
clemsontigers.com
Robinson, Douglas Lead Tigers to Third-Consecutive Victory
November 13, 2022 – Amari Robinson and Ale’Jah Douglas combined for 33 of Clemson’s 61 points to lead Clemson to a 3-0 start, downing Richmond 61-40 on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss is the Spiders’ first of the season, while the Tigers move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to Syracuse in ACC Championship
CARY, N.C. – No. 18 Clemson fell 2-0 in the ACC Championship match to No. 3 and second-seeded Syracuse on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match marked Clemson’s third appearance in the conference title match in the last four seasons, and fifth during Mike Noonan’s 13 year tenure, most of any school in that timeframe.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Tops Louisville 31-16 to Clinch Atlantic Division Outright
CLEMSON, S.C. – A balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays led Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) to a 31-16 win over Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 8-0 all-time against the Cardinals and clinched the ACC Atlantic Division outright with the victory.
clemsontigers.com
Team Lindley Wins Clemson Super Regional Title
CLEMSON, S.C. – Team Lindley won the final two scrimmages of the three-scrimmage series against Team Corbitt to capture the Clemson Super Regional title 2-1 from Nov. 9-13. All three scrimmages were slated for seven innings, but the last scrimmage went into extra innings and was decided in eight innings.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Defeat Wolfpack in Four
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (13-15, 4-12 ACC) battled for four sets (25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22) to defeat the NC State Wolfpack (13-13, 7-8 ACC) on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak against the Wolfpack dating back to Oct. 2018. Junior...
clemsontigers.com
George Washington Carver Connection
Note: The following appears in the Louisville football gameday program. When you do the common things of life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.”. That quote from George Washington Carver represents one of the basic tenets of the Clemson football culture under Dabo Swinney....
Comments / 0