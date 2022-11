It was the tale of two stories for the University of Colorado Boulder men’s basketball team road trip over the past weekend. On Friday night, Nov. 11, the Buffaloes could not muster anything against Grambling State. Two days later, in a midday showdown against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in Nashville, the Buffaloes showed up and upset the Vols, 78-67.

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO