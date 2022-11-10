Read full article on original website
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY
Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Mohawk Hudson Humane to renew only 5 of 21 municipal contracts in 2023
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — Amid a significant increase in taking in stray dogs in 2022, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) has decided to renew only a handful of their municipal partner contracts for 2023. Shelter officials say in 2022, they contracted with 21 local municipalities to provide sheltering...
Minich MacGregor Wealth Management Expands Advisory Team in Saratoga Springs, NY
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — Minich MacGregor Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in Saratoga Springs, NY, and St. Augustine, FL, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Pallas to the firm’s wealth management team. Andrew has been working in the financial industry for more than...
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Schenectady to have second annual ‘ILLUMINOCITY’ competition
The City of Schenectady and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation have announced the second annual lighting experience and promotion, ILLUMINOCITY.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
Glens Falls’ Code Blue shelter open for the winter
After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit
A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
Albany firefighters mourn loss of Union Vice President
Vice President of the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007, and 16-year veteran of the Albany Fire Department, Edward J. Verhoff passed away on Saturday, November 12.
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Closures and accidents on I-87
A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
