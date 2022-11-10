Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
After the warmest start to November on record... it turns cold and wet
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Get your umbrella ready for Tuesday!. It's going to be a rather cloudy and wet day with off and on rain as we continue with our cold snap across the area. This extended chill may feel worse than normal because the first half of November...
Temperatures staying on the cool side this week, another chance of rain on the way
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures tumbled over the weekend and they don't recover any time soon. From Saturday into Sunday, we went from the 70s to the 50s. That means most of us fell 20 degrees, give or take, in just 24 hours!. The thermometer will be stuck in the...
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
West Columbia Police respond to Comanchee Trail death investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police say they have responded to a death investigation early Monday afternoon. Officials say the investigation took place at 1035 Comanchee Trail, with officers responding at around 1:39 p.m. Monday afternoon. If you have any information, you should contact the West Columbia...
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
Westgate Drive blocked due to barricaded subject situation, police say
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 12:20 p.m.: Officials say the area is now safe. The West Columbia Police Department has the 300 block of Westgate Drive blocked off as they investigate a barricaded subject situation. Police say they believe it is an isolated incident.
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
Free turkey giveaway in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands organization is hosting a free turkey giveaway. Victory Promotions, a full-service concert production, and marketing company, will be hosting their 15th annual turkey giveaway. The event happens on Saturday, November 19, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Mynt Chophouse 75. The limit...
Good Day Columbia Question of the Week
COLUMBIA, SC — Good morning all!. This GDC Question of the Week involves a debate that many are sure to be having right now. Simply put, when do you put up your Christmas decorations?. Tune in to Good Day Columbia on Friday for our Coffee Talk segment to find...
Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
New details about Columbia Place Mall shooting incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports the area surrounding a Columbia area mall was secure after a shooting incident. Officials said the initial call for service came in at approximately 5:52 p.m. Deputies had the area secured around 6:00 p.m., they also said there were no injuries.
Local business owner says he was robbed of more than $70,000 worth of equipment
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Thousands of dollars in equipment were stolen from a business along Bluff Road in Columbia over the weekend. Business owners there say its the second time its happened in the past few months, and claim it’s happened too many times over the years. "I’ve...
Midlands communities gather at statehouse to celebrate American education week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Communities In Schools of South Carolina came together at the state house to begin American Education Week. Groups throughout the state gathered at the capital with inspirational programming, student performances, and an atmospheric luminary display. White paper bags with lights in them lined the steps...
Man charged in deadly shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 13 around 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Drive in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting.
Forest Acres Police investigating burglary spree
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — Officials are seeking the public's help following a series of burglaries in the Forest Acres Community, according to officials Monday morning. Forest Acres Police say four homes in the College Street and Brentwood neighborhood areas have been burglarized in early November, with more in the same area falling under City of Columbia Police jurisdiction.
Coroner identifies man who was shot and killed in Comanchee Trail Homicide
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm at 1035 Comanchee Trail (Riverbank Retreat Apartments), West Columbia in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia,...
Monster Jam returning to Columbia in celebration of 30th anniversary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena. On April 23, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets...
Richland One job fair searches for candidates to fill vacancies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One held a job fair on Saturday, November 12, to try and fill the 80 vacancies the district currently has. The fair was held at Eau Claire High School. Officials look for candidates who have a strong desire to be...
