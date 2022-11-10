ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia Police respond to Comanchee Trail death investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police say they have responded to a death investigation early Monday afternoon. Officials say the investigation took place at 1035 Comanchee Trail, with officers responding at around 1:39 p.m. Monday afternoon. If you have any information, you should contact the West Columbia...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Free turkey giveaway in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands organization is hosting a free turkey giveaway. Victory Promotions, a full-service concert production, and marketing company, will be hosting their 15th annual turkey giveaway. The event happens on Saturday, November 19, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Mynt Chophouse 75. The limit...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Good Day Columbia Question of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC — Good morning all!. This GDC Question of the Week involves a debate that many are sure to be having right now. Simply put, when do you put up your Christmas decorations?. Tune in to Good Day Columbia on Friday for our Coffee Talk segment to find...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

New details about Columbia Place Mall shooting incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports the area surrounding a Columbia area mall was secure after a shooting incident. Officials said the initial call for service came in at approximately 5:52 p.m. Deputies had the area secured around 6:00 p.m., they also said there were no injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands communities gather at statehouse to celebrate American education week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Communities In Schools of South Carolina came together at the state house to begin American Education Week. Groups throughout the state gathered at the capital with inspirational programming, student performances, and an atmospheric luminary display. White paper bags with lights in them lined the steps...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 13 around 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Drive in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Forest Acres Police investigating burglary spree

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — Officials are seeking the public's help following a series of burglaries in the Forest Acres Community, according to officials Monday morning. Forest Acres Police say four homes in the College Street and Brentwood neighborhood areas have been burglarized in early November, with more in the same area falling under City of Columbia Police jurisdiction.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Monster Jam returning to Columbia in celebration of 30th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena. On April 23, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy