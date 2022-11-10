Chief Donald B. Anderson and the Darien Police Commission are proud to announce Captain Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. as a graduate of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13, 2022. Captain Marron, Jr. is the 16th officer in Darien Police Department history to complete this prestigious program, joining his father, the late Darien Police Department Captain Jeremiah P. Marron, Sr., who attended the National Academy as a member of Session # 141 (1985). Nationally, fewer than one percent of all law enforcement officers are selected to attend the program, which is by nomination only and subject to a stringent vetting process.

DARIEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO