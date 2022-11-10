ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Abilis’ Project SEARCH Internship Programs Holds Info Session on November 17 for Programs in Greenwich & Darien

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., for families with young adults with disabilities to learn about the Project SEARCH employment internship program.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Beth-El Center Receives Funding from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal

Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford, a provider of emergency housing and food solutions, recently received a $5,000.00 donation from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal through its Vicariate Outreach Program. This funding will be used to support the operation of the Beth-El Center’s emergency homeless shelter, food...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Youth Cheerleaders Head to Regionals, Give them a CHEER and Head to Prime Burger Tomorrow to Support their Upcomiing Competition!

Thirteen Ridgefield middle school students, part of the Ridgefield Youth and Cheer team, are thrilled to be heading to the 2022 New England Ayc Regional Cheerleading Competition this weekend!. Hosted by Blackstone Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading, the New England Region Cheerleading Competition for American Youth Cheer will take place...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury High School grad Robert "Bob" Schweitzer, Sr., 67, has died

Robert W. Schweitzer, Sr. of Bethel, an entrepreneur and food industry professional with a deep passion for sports, his pets, and his family, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with loved ones at his side at Regional Hospice in Danbury after a hard-fought, two-month illness. Robert was born in White Plains,...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

The Prospector names recipient of 2022 Val Visionary Award!

The Prospector Theater announced today that the Showah family of Ridgefield are the recipients of the 2022 Val Visionary Award! Named for Prospector Founder and Visionary Valerie Jensen. This award comes on the 8th anniversary of the Prospector. Mike Santini, Prospector Executive Director says, "This award recognizes those whose work...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Veda Healing Spa

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Veda Healing...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Hat Tricks Host Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26

The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. The puck drop is at 7 pm. Purchase your tickets HERE. Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

American Legion and Ridgefield Exchange Club's Veterans Appreciation Dinner

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield (XCR) hosted a Veterans Appreciation Event for American Legion Post 78 (Ridgefield) commemorating Veterans Day, at the Red Rooster Pub. The American Post 78 contingent was led by Commander George Besse and Adjunct George Schuster. Awards and honors for Veterans of the Year went to...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Jewels for Hope

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Chris Giolitto Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Chris Giolitto...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

St. Mary School Milford Hold Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale

St. Mary School in Milford is once again getting ready for its annual Christmas tree sale - an annual tradition for over 20 years!. Starting November 25th at noon, freshly cut Christmas trees, wreaths and cemetery pieces will be available to purchase at St. Mary School, 72 Gulf Street, Milford. Hours are Mon-Fri 5:00pm – 9:00pm and Sat. & Sun. 9:00am – 9:00pm.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Rotary Club of Ridgefield provides Thanksgiving dinners for locals in need

Two weeks ago, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield was asked to provide Ridgefield Social Services with Thanksgiving baskets for Ridgefielders in need. "We responded with eighteen baskets as an additional $440 in gift certificates," says Rotary member Bill Wyman. Complete with a Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four, the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Tobacco E-Cig Enforcement: Milford Police make unannounced compliance inspections

On November 14, 2022, the Milford Police Department working with the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program (TPEP) conducted unannounced compliance inspections of establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes. The inspections were performed in an effort to determine...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien Police Captain Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. Graduates from FBI National Academy

Chief Donald B. Anderson and the Darien Police Commission are proud to announce Captain Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. as a graduate of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13, 2022. Captain Marron, Jr. is the 16th officer in Darien Police Department history to complete this prestigious program, joining his father, the late Darien Police Department Captain Jeremiah P. Marron, Sr., who attended the National Academy as a member of Session # 141 (1985). Nationally, fewer than one percent of all law enforcement officers are selected to attend the program, which is by nomination only and subject to a stringent vetting process.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Fake Yonkers Police Scam

IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM THE YPD: The Yonkers Police Department is receiving reports that unknown scammers are calling residents and community members and impersonating Yonkers Police Officers, either threatening arrests in exchange for payment of (non-existent) fines or soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the Department. The originating telephone numbers are spoofed (fake caller ID) making targets believe that the call is originating from the Yonkers Police Department, including telephone numbers assigned to the 4th Precinct (914) 377-7402. The Yonkers Police is investigating; however, these calls often originate outside our jurisdiction and frequently overseas.
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy