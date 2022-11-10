ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
DETROIT, MI
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
BURTON, MI
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way

Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
FLINT, MI
Popular Ferndale Bar to Host ‘Sober Party’ the Night Before Thanksgiving

Instead of running alcohol specials on what is considered the biggest bar night of the year, a popular bar in Ferndale is removing all of its booze for the entire night. There aren't many options for non-drinkers and those that are underage to hang out on the night before Thanksgiving. Well, unless you want to deal with a bunch of annoying sloppy drunks all night.
FERNDALE, MI
CP Holiday Train Will Travel Through to Detroit After Three Years

Finally, after three years, the CP Holiday Train will once again pass through Detroit. Another level of normalcy will be returning to Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on its cross-continent tour. The trip has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Thank You Veterans – Free Thanksgiving Dinner For Vets In Lapeer

Project Brotherhood Resolve of Lapeer is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner party for veterans. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend this free event. Project Brotherhood Resolve is founded to address the growing problem of Veteran Homelessness and Veteran Suicide through intervention. This non-profit organization does so much for our local veterans, and this free Thanksgiving dinner is proof of that.
LAPEER, MI
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know

The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
HOLLY, MI
Lapeer Krave To Provide Thanksgiving Dinner To Families In Need – Find Out How To Nominate

Krave Restaurant is stepping up to help two local families this Thanksgiving. If you know a family who is going through a tough time right now, you can nominate that family to win a delicious Thanksgiving dinner from Krave Restaurant in Lapeer. Nominations must be made in person at the restaurant and must be in by Wednesday, November 16th. A drawing will determine the two winning families.
LAPEER, MI
Wild Lights At The Detroit Zoo – What You Need To Know

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow - Wild Lights are back at the Detroit Zoo this holiday season. This truly unique ongoing event features millions of LED lights decorating trees, buildings, and more than 290 sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. This light spectacular is something the entire family will enjoy.
DETROIT, MI
