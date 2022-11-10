ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Related
cbs2iowa.com

CRCSD Interim Superintendent shares his vision and goals

The Cedar Rapids Community School District Interim Superintendent, Art Sathoff, is sharing his vision for his goals while he's with the district amid their search for a full-time replacement. Sathoff is hoping to be a steady hand for the time being particularly with the nine-figure bond issue being considered by...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids elementary school paint front of snow plow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Hoover Community School put the final touches on a new addition for the City of Cedar Rapids snow removal crews. The Mural Club at Hoover painted the front of a Cedar Rapids snowplow, which will be moving through the streets this winter. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD hosts another year of "Santa Cop"

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids held its holiday tradition of "Santa Cop" on Monday. The "Santa Cop" program has officers from Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) officers and other volunteers shop with local children for the holiday season. Monday's outing was at the Target on Edgewood Rd. SW.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

How to prepare your young trees for winter

Trees Forever and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids want you to remember to take care of those young trees you've planted in the time since the Derecho as we head into winter. Continue to water newly planted trees until the ground freezes. Provide 10-15 gallons every 7-10 days unless there is an inch of rain or more. Your goal is to help prevent the tree from drying out due to winter wind.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn Co. sends out reminders on road safety during winter weather

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn Co. is getting ready for the winter weather that's right around the corner. There are 30 primary routes to be plowed, 41 standard routes and 1,200 miles of secondary routes. Snow removal on secondary routes is prioritized by traffic count and road surfacing. The...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Garage destroyed in Cedar Rapids structure fire

A two stall garage was named a total loss after a structure fire around 10a.m. on November 12. Firefighters responded to 1006 E Ave NW to reports of the fire. They later determined the cause to be the failure of a wood burning stove. No one was hurt and the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

