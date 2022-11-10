Trees Forever and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids want you to remember to take care of those young trees you've planted in the time since the Derecho as we head into winter. Continue to water newly planted trees until the ground freezes. Provide 10-15 gallons every 7-10 days unless there is an inch of rain or more. Your goal is to help prevent the tree from drying out due to winter wind.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO