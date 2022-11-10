ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
