fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred near Hayes Street and Rochelle Street at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that a silver Chevrolet Impala was driving down Hayes Street when it was struck by a red Kia.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
Two Detroit officers, one supervisor suspended after fatal shooting of woman
Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday announced two of his officers and one supervisor have been suspended following the Thursday killing of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis. The woman was accused of assaulting her child and mother before struggling for a gun with an officer. White will recommend to...
Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University after witness comes forward, tells police gunmen fled the area
Following reports that two armed suspects were seen getting in a vehicle and driving away, police lifted a shelter-in-place order for Oakland University and the surrounding area.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday
Have you seen Pauline Hester? Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.
Car rolls over, slams into tree, killing married Northville couple
Omar Salamen, 46, and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry, were killed when their car slammed into a tree in the Steeplechase subdivision shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Northville police officials.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Detroit. Officials confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Driver of stolen car being sought in fatal hit-and-run crash
At the same time, Detroit police says a red Kia came through an intersection near Rochelle Street slamming into the Chevy. The impact of the crash knocked the silver car across the yard head-on into the brick house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
Have you seen Daniel? Detroit man living with mental illness still missing after last seen leaving his home in April
Authorities searching for a missing 66-year-old man with Schizophrenia are seeking help from the public after he disappeared near his Detroit home in April and hasn’t been seen since.
