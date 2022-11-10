NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested last month around 2 a.m. in Prosperity, SC for the death of his 6-month-old. Investigators say he was the last one to see his daughter alive but he says the case against him has no merit and he does not know how the child died.

PROSPERITY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO