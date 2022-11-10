Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
‘Exciting festivities’: Loves Park and Machesney Park prepare for 25th annual holiday parade
LOVES PARK — Loves Park and Machesney Park plan to kick off holiday festivities this weekend with their annual parade, fireworks and tree-lighting ceremony. The 25th Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd.
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
WIFR
Affordable, energy-efficient neighborhood coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By 2026, the backyard of Auburn High School in Rockford will look a lot different. The city of Rockford in partnership with Habitat for Humanity announced plans Monday to build a new, sustainable residential neighborhood for low-income families in the Emerson Estates Subdivision. Project leaders say...
Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline
There’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
WIFR
Holiday shoppers can now check their Christmas list off early
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, small businesses are showing off their artistic abilities in a unique way. From stained glass wine bottles to homemade vegetable dips and even unique quilts, the Rockford Arts and Crafts fair has something for everyone on your Christmas list. “I’ve...
MyStateline.com
Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those in similar situations
A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those …. A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements. A major Rockford road is getting...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pie: Main Street Meat Company
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our first stop is Main Street Meat Company in Roscoe. The manager of Main Street Meat Company, Matt King is chatting with us about why he thinks that the Main Street Meat Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie. We’re trying an apple pie, but Matt says that his personal favorite is the peanut butter pie. And they don’t just offer pies, they offer everything needed for Thanksgiving from the turkey to side items. If you think that Main Street Meat Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
MyStateline.com
AIR FRY DAY: Rockford Art Deli and Parmesan Fried Green Beans
Jarrod from Rockford Art Deli is helping Michelle air fry green beans to get us all ready for Thanksgiving. He’s also dropping details about the ’12 Days of RAD’ and Rockford Art Deli’s November free print day featuring your favorite football teams.
seehafernews.com
Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash
An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
WIFR
One dead in McHenry County crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Monday morning crash on Fox Lake Road leaves a 40-year-old woman dead. The crash happened just after midnight in the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road, part of unincorporated McHenry, south of U.S. Route 12. The victim was a Johnsburg woman, aged 40, who appears to have crashed into a mailbox, then a tree.
WIFR
Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County firefighters responded to anhydrous ammonia leak. Ammonia is a toxic gas that can cause chemical burns in a matter of seconds. The leak was located north of Marengo, on Garden Prairie road. It involved two 1,000 pound tanks forcing first responders to close off the area until the incident was mitigated.
Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
WIFR
Unseasonable chill goes nowhere as snow chances increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extraordinarily warm start to the month of November, things have taken a major turn for the colder and more wintry. One day after picking up our first measurable snow of the season, Sunday saw another day of unseasonably chilly temperatures, with highs not getting out of the 30s for a second straight day.
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
