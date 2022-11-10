ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minneapolis and St. Paul police report weekend homicides

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – St. Paul suffered its 33rd reported homicide of the year on Sunday morning, while Minneapolis saw its 74th during the day on Saturday, according to police. St. Paul police were called to the scene on the two-hundred block of ninth street downtown, near the Dorothy Day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

ND Republicans select new State leadership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
BISMARCK, ND
740thefan.com

SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team

(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team, as voted on by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Second Team All-State (Not position specific) Hankinson: Cruz Hernandez. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion: Tate Mart, Anthony Wendel, Brock Wendel. Hatton-Northwood: Ethan Steinbrink. Maple River: Marty Rohrbeck. May-Port CG: Ethan Bergstrom, Andrew...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy