740thefan.com
Minnesota veteran who served in Iraq burn pits dies waiting for PACT act funding
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota family is mourning a soldier who died from working the burn pits in Iraq, a place known for disposal of chemicals and hazardous materials. His death comes just six weeks before qualifying for benefits under the new federal PACT act. Rudy Rios served 14 years...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Minneapolis and St. Paul police report weekend homicides
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – St. Paul suffered its 33rd reported homicide of the year on Sunday morning, while Minneapolis saw its 74th during the day on Saturday, according to police. St. Paul police were called to the scene on the two-hundred block of ninth street downtown, near the Dorothy Day...
ND Republicans select new State leadership
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team, as voted on by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Second Team All-State (Not position specific) Hankinson: Cruz Hernandez. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion: Tate Mart, Anthony Wendel, Brock Wendel. Hatton-Northwood: Ethan Steinbrink. Maple River: Marty Rohrbeck. May-Port CG: Ethan Bergstrom, Andrew...
