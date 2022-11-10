Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices continue to dip
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.0...
kidnewsradio.com
Nov. 18 is National Adoption Day
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On Nov. 18, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., the Seventh Judicial District of the Idaho Courts will be celebrating National Adoption Day. The theme for 2022 is National Adoption Day: Building a Family. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of...
kidnewsradio.com
Google agrees to $392 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking practices
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Google has agreed to a record $391.5 million settlement with 40 states for allegedly misleading consumers over its location tracking practices, a coalition of attorneys general announced Monday. This is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Idaho will receive $4.9 million...
