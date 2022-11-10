IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.0...

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO