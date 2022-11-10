ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

staffordsheriff.com

Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated

A Fredericksburg woman ended up incarcerated after making a scene in South Stafford. On November 12th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the area of Kings Highway and Little Falls Road for reports of a disturbance. The caller advised there was a woman in the roadway waving her arms. When Deputy Pitts arrived in the area, a woman quickly approached her asking if she was a real officer. Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew is that she was really high.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody

UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Woman stopped at Richmond airport for handgun in carry-on

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from North Carolina has been cited for having a firearm in her carry-on bag at a Virginia airport. The Transportation Security Administration reports the .380 caliber handgun, which was loaded with eight bullets, was spotted at a security checkpoint at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police find no threat at Walker Upper Elementary

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.: The Charlottesville Police Department reports the call about a possible active shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. Around 10:45 a.m., police received a report of an active shooter at the school, which was placed on lockdown while officers responded. A search of the building...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bryan Silva arrested for making social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department arrested a suspect Monday in connection to social media threats made against the University of Virginia. At about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, CPD was made aware of concerning social media posts. At about 4 p.m., Charlottesville detectives executed a search...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Culpeper man arrested on drug and firearm charges

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Culpeper has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. According to a release from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, a lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn on Nov. 4. Officials searched a residence on...
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Students react to UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grounds were somber the day after a tragic shooting. There were students walking in groups and leaning on each other. “I just really hope that everyone can find peace and heal after something like this,” said Lisa Koppelnik, a University of Virginia student. As...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

