staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated
A Fredericksburg woman ended up incarcerated after making a scene in South Stafford. On November 12th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the area of Kings Highway and Little Falls Road for reports of a disturbance. The caller advised there was a woman in the roadway waving her arms. When Deputy Pitts arrived in the area, a woman quickly approached her asking if she was a real officer. Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew is that she was really high.
Grandma killed pulling grandson
If you have information that can help Henrico Police solve this hit and run, call 833-RTCFNVA or email us at tips@reopenthecase.org.
UVA shooting suspect was on police radar before shooting
The man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia was the focus of a "threat assessment" months before the shooting.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody
UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
cbs19news
Woman stopped at Richmond airport for handgun in carry-on
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from North Carolina has been cited for having a firearm in her carry-on bag at a Virginia airport. The Transportation Security Administration reports the .380 caliber handgun, which was loaded with eight bullets, was spotted at a security checkpoint at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday.
Franklin News Post
Accused UVa shooter spoke of having gun 2 months ago, student told university
The University of Virginia’s threat assessment team became aware of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in September when a third party reported Jones may have had a gun, UVa Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday. Jones, 22 and a Richmond native, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police find no threat at Walker Upper Elementary
UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.: The Charlottesville Police Department reports the call about a possible active shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. Around 10:45 a.m., police received a report of an active shooter at the school, which was placed on lockdown while officers responded. A search of the building...
cbs19news
Bryan Silva arrested for making social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department arrested a suspect Monday in connection to social media threats made against the University of Virginia. At about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, CPD was made aware of concerning social media posts. At about 4 p.m., Charlottesville detectives executed a search...
WRIC TV
Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
cbs19news
Culpeper man arrested on drug and firearm charges
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Culpeper has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. According to a release from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, a lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn on Nov. 4. Officials searched a residence on...
Victim in Southside Richmond found nearly two miles away from site of shooting
A Richmond man was found dead this afternoon after a shooting on the city's Southside.
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
Man hospitalized in shooting near Gilpin Court in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the area of Gilpin Court.
cbs19news
Students react to UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grounds were somber the day after a tragic shooting. There were students walking in groups and leaning on each other. “I just really hope that everyone can find peace and heal after something like this,” said Lisa Koppelnik, a University of Virginia student. As...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent juvenile to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:55 p.m. Saturday within the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault and found a juvenile...
Franklin News Post
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
Portsmouth man arrested after leading state police in multi-city pursuit
A man from Portsmouth is now in custody following a multi-city pursuit with Virginia State Police overnight.
Richmond catalytic converter marking event draws dozens trying to deter rise in thefts
Dozens of Central Virginia residents got their catalytic converters marked with spray paint to make thieves think twice before trying to steal them.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
