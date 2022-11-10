ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Police find loaded gun in Kan. man's SUV after threat, fight at work

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man after an alleged incident early Monday at his place of employment. Just before 5aa.m. Monday, police were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue in Salina for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/14) At 10:53 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road. At 11:47 a.m. diabetic problems were reported at 674 SW 65 Avenue. Non-Injury Accident. At 2:02 an accident was reported at 31 NE 30 Road. Injury Accident. At 3:46 p.m....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Several arrests made in Great Bend drug trafficking case

On Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 2:06 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 3322 B Railroad Avenue in reference to the execution of a search warrant stemming from an ongoing investigation involving drug trafficking in Great Bend. Upon arrival, four subjects were located inside the residence...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/14)

BOOKED: Armando Venzor-Marquez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S; and on Thomas County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Gabriel Koerner on Rush County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Bradley Ehster on...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend police staff anxious for new building

More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report

Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School

It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Opening day of pheasant season makes big impact Barton Co. economy

It's not all about the birds. Right now, it's deer archery season until the end of the year. But few things draw a crowd like opening day of pheasant and quail season. Saturday was opening day around Kansas. Best Western Angus Inn General Manager Lacey Schofield has now been a part of 16 opening days at the hotel, and says the boom in the economy is always huge.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend

This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec to add a spin class next spring

On Monday afternoon, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board approved the purchase of seven spin bikes to begin a spin class program next spring at the Activity Center. A spin class allows participants to pedal along on a stationary bike while an instructor takes you through a workout with different pace and speed.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy