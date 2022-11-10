Read full article on original website
Police find loaded gun in Kan. man's SUV after threat, fight at work
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man after an alleged incident early Monday at his place of employment. Just before 5aa.m. Monday, police were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue in Salina for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Cop Shop (11/14)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/14) At 10:53 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road. At 11:47 a.m. diabetic problems were reported at 674 SW 65 Avenue. Non-Injury Accident. At 2:02 an accident was reported at 31 NE 30 Road. Injury Accident. At 3:46 p.m....
Several arrests made in Great Bend drug trafficking case
On Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 2:06 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 3322 B Railroad Avenue in reference to the execution of a search warrant stemming from an ongoing investigation involving drug trafficking in Great Bend. Upon arrival, four subjects were located inside the residence...
Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/14)
BOOKED: Armando Venzor-Marquez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S; and on Thomas County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Gabriel Koerner on Rush County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Bradley Ehster on...
Great Bend police staff anxious for new building
More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
Great Bend native to be honored for lifesaving deed at Walmart
The American Red Cross will honor Eric Keller for his heroic acts at Walmart with a Lifesaving Award. In October 2022, Keller performed CPR on a toddler at Walmart. What was supposed to be a normal day of grocery shopping, turned into a moment of courageous action to save a life.
United Way of Central Kansas hosting Laundry Love this Saturday
The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
3rd annual Pickleball Turkey Classic wraps up in Great Bend
The Great Bend Recreation Commission hosted the 3rd Annual Pickleball Turkey Classic on Nov. 12 - 13. This tournament has almost tripled in size since last year’s 48 players came to Great Bend. Year three brought 132 pickleballers to this event which was hosted at the Panther Activity Center (PAC).
Schlessiger continuing to learn before joining Barton commission
Tricia Schlessiger will not officially be sworn into the Barton County Commission until January, but that has not stopped her from logging some hours on county-related business. Before and after the August primary, Schlessiger has attended meetings and done her research. With the win in Tuesday's general election, she's ready to get to work.
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Nov. 9, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report
Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
McKinney shares friend’s Aster Estates story during special month
When Frank McKinney learned in April last year that Aster Estates was about to open, he knew he found the answer for his friend, Scott Thein. As a result, Thein was the first resident of Aster Estates, the home-plus residence at 155 NW 10th Ave, just north of the city limits on McKinley.
USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School
It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
Opening day of pheasant season makes big impact Barton Co. economy
It's not all about the birds. Right now, it's deer archery season until the end of the year. But few things draw a crowd like opening day of pheasant and quail season. Saturday was opening day around Kansas. Best Western Angus Inn General Manager Lacey Schofield has now been a part of 16 opening days at the hotel, and says the boom in the economy is always huge.
Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend
This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
Great Bend Rec to add a spin class next spring
On Monday afternoon, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board approved the purchase of seven spin bikes to begin a spin class program next spring at the Activity Center. A spin class allows participants to pedal along on a stationary bike while an instructor takes you through a workout with different pace and speed.
