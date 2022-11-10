Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Urgent food desert warning after second major retailer announces store closure following Kroger’s bombshell
DOLLAR General has revealed it's closing one of its stores, sparking fears that its departure will create a food desert for regular shoppers. The bombshell news comes as Kroger announced plans to shut down branches in Atlanta and Connecticut after closing a store in Indiana. A Dollar General store is...
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Full list of stores including Kroger, Walmart making major change at checkout – and it means you can skip lines
MANY retailers are adopting a major change at their checkout lines to help consumers get out of the store quicker. To meet concerns over the pandemic as well as to keep hiring requirements low amid a labor shortage, top retailers like Walmart and Lowes have opted for more self-checkout options in stores.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Biggest 2022 store changes from Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Dollar General – see how it affects your wallet
MAJOR retailers have implemented significant changes in 2022. Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Dollar General are among the stores that have introduced new policies that have been affecting your wallet throughout this year. WALMART. The retailer is one of several that have introduced plastic bag bans. The company said: "In the...
Women's Health
Amazon Has A Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands
Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you're on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there's a much simpler way than doom scrolling the mega retailer's endless inventory. If you're on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon's "secret" Overstock Outlet.
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days starts Monday with more savings throughout November
Walmart has something for everyone on your holiday list. Toys, beauty products, tech, furniture and more. The retail giant is gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday - with its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days throughout the month of November. Walmart said...
I am a groceries expert – here is what the major change at Kroger and Albertsons means for you
THE Kroger and Albertsons new merger should make groceries cheaper, experts say. Benjamin Lorr, the author The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket, wrote in an LA Times op-ed that the merger was inevitable. Lorr said that Kroger and Albertsons had to merge to keep...
Clarks recalls shoes also sold by Amazon, QVC and other retailers over toxic chemical
Eight styles of women's shoes are being recalled globally by Clarks after tests found toxins in the products, the British retailer announced Thursday. About 113,000 pairs were sold in the U.S. and another 10,000 in Canada, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission. Made...
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
CNET
Best Grocery Delivery Services for 2022
While some folks prefer strolling the supermarket aisles, squeezing avocados and plums, gone are the days when in-person food shopping is the only way. There are dozens of reliable online grocers from local grocery delivery outfits to national operations, and we're out to find the best grocery delivery services for 2022.
freightwaves.com
FedEx dumps 40 flights, grounds aircraft as shipping demand wanes
FedEx is scaling back the number of flights it operates and putting aircraft in temporary storage to offset falling revenue from sinking e-commerce demand sinks following a pandemic boom. The express delivery giant in October eliminated eight to nine daily international flight frequencies and about 23 domestic frequencies to help...
Whole Foods and Amazon announce major change to scanning at self-checkout – but shoppers fear it’s tracking their data
AMAZON is set to bring a major change to checkouts at a number of Wholefoods stores. The brand is set to install palm-reading tech at Whole Foods Markets across Texas - meaning shoppers will no longer need cash or card to pay. The checkout tech, called Amazon One, will be...
Easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout saving shoppers time & money but be aware of the pitfalls
AN easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout, saving shippers time and money but you'll need to be aware of the pitfalls. It isn't hard to see why so many people love shopping at Walmart, it's convenient and the prices are hard to beat. However, that convenience...
As shoppers flood back into stores, retailers are scrambling to merge e-commerce and in-store experiences
Unlike pre-pandemic times, shoppers are now looking at brick-and-mortar as an extension of retailers' e-commerce offerings — not a siloed experience.
For $20 a month, Walmart will deliver groceries and put them away for you. Here's what the service is like to use.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Walmart's new InHome delivery lets you get nearly anything Walmart sells (including groceries) delivered inside your home. I tried it, ordering four deliveries over the course of a month. While there were a few kinks, I think it's...
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
Walmart vs. Albertsons vs. Target: Which Has the Cheapest Groceries?
No matter where you shop, you're probably paying more for groceries than you're used to thanks to inflation. But some retailers offer better prices on groceries than others. Holiday Spending: Get Top...
