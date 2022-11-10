ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PYMNTS

Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services

Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Women's Health

Amazon Has A Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands

Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you're on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there's a much simpler way than doom scrolling the mega retailer's endless inventory. If you're on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon's "secret" Overstock Outlet.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
CNET

Best Grocery Delivery Services for 2022

While some folks prefer strolling the supermarket aisles, squeezing avocados and plums, gone are the days when in-person food shopping is the only way. There are dozens of reliable online grocers from local grocery delivery outfits to national operations, and we're out to find the best grocery delivery services for 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
freightwaves.com

FedEx dumps 40 flights, grounds aircraft as shipping demand wanes

FedEx is scaling back the number of flights it operates and putting aircraft in temporary storage to offset falling revenue from sinking e-commerce demand sinks following a pandemic boom. The express delivery giant in October eliminated eight to nine daily international flight frequencies and about 23 domestic frequencies to help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy