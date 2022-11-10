That's really disgusting for these supposed too be parent they know what happen too ta babe and they going too stay lOCK up until they tell the truth come out , how could u do harm too a seventeen month old babe a bully running over a child bulling a babe that really sad beat that child until he died and burned that child with cigarettes somebody needs too burn u until it don't hurt u no more , all these young women getting babe and don't love themself and killing there babe , both of u are sick and disgusting I say throw the book at them because they GUILTY OF IT KEEP THEM RIGHT THERE DONT LET THEM OUT IT HURTS FOR GROWN PPL TOO BEAT A BABE TOO DEATH , WHAT GONE WRONG HERE BEATING ON THAT BABE LIKE THAT U DID LOVE HIM , AND DONT LOVE UR SELF U SHOUID HAVE TOOK UR OWN LIFE IN STEADY OF UR BABE U ARE REALLY DISGUSTING U AND UR CRAZY MAN U GOING TOO GET UR AMEN
Comments / 13