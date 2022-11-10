ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

papermag.com

Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way

Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
HipHopDX.com

Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs

Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player

Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”

Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction Speculation

The renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion’s side in the “Circo Loco” social media fiasco. Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.
Variety

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Knocks Taylor Swift Off the Top With Massive First-Week Numbers

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, “Her Loss,” enters the charts this week at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022. The set logged 404,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. — holding 100,000 units over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000 in the week ending May 19, according to data from Luminate via Billboard. “Her Loss” nearly doubled the earnings of “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s dance-focused record that opened with a still-impressive 204,000 units back in June. However, both of his previous releases fall short in comparison to “Certified Lover Boy,” which debuted at No. 1 more than a year ago, with 613,000 units.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Praises Takeoff As “Legendary & “Unprecedented”

Drake spoke about the late Migos rapper Takeoff during the latest episode of “Table For One.”. Drake reflected on the death of Takeoff during the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM, labeling the late Migos rapper both “legendary” and “unprecedented.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.
NME

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts

Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake And 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Debuts At No. 1

The OVO and Slaughter Gang team-up dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” atop the Billboard charts. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Moreover, this is the 6 God’s 12th No. 1 album and 21’s third. Her Loss is the year’s highest hip-hop/R&B debut in a week, and the fourth-largest US streaming week of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss

The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.

