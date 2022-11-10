Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
NME
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name: “I just feel like it’s romantic”
Jennifer Lopez has responded to the criticism that she’s received for taking Ben Affleck‘s last name after their July wedding. In a recent interview with Vogue the singer and actress explained that she’s proud to be Affleck’s wife and that taking his name was a simple matter of tradition.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player
Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”
Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction Speculation
The renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion’s side in the “Circo Loco” social media fiasco. Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Knocks Taylor Swift Off the Top With Massive First-Week Numbers
Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, “Her Loss,” enters the charts this week at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022. The set logged 404,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. — holding 100,000 units over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000 in the week ending May 19, according to data from Luminate via Billboard. “Her Loss” nearly doubled the earnings of “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s dance-focused record that opened with a still-impressive 204,000 units back in June. However, both of his previous releases fall short in comparison to “Certified Lover Boy,” which debuted at No. 1 more than a year ago, with 613,000 units.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Praises Takeoff As “Legendary & “Unprecedented”
Drake spoke about the late Migos rapper Takeoff during the latest episode of “Table For One.”. Drake reflected on the death of Takeoff during the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM, labeling the late Migos rapper both “legendary” and “unprecedented.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
NME
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts
Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake And 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Debuts At No. 1
The OVO and Slaughter Gang team-up dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” atop the Billboard charts. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Moreover, this is the 6 God’s 12th No. 1 album and 21’s third. Her Loss is the year’s highest hip-hop/R&B debut in a week, and the fourth-largest US streaming week of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss
The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently overtook Kanye West as hip-hop's second-highest earner — here's how he makes and spends his money
Former Forbes editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg reported that Diddy is now a billionaire. Here's a breakdown of his wealth and how he spends it.
NME
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
Comments / 0