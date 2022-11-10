Read full article on original website
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to CompleteLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue
TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival. The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.
Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
Choosing the best couple from the Dallas season of 'Love Is Blind' is easy. But the worst? Now, that's a competition!
DALLAS — Falling in love with Netflix’s hit reality show "Love Is Blind" is easy. Falling in love on the show is a much more difficult thing. But that's what makes the Nick- and Vanessa Lachey-hosted series, which debuted its first season on the streaming service just in time for us all to be sitting in our pajamas while cooped up in our own "pods" during the pandemic back in early 2020, such a fun watch.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
DFW weather: Monday rain brings much-needed moisture to North Texas
A good soaking rain across North Texas was much needed. Cooler temperatures remain.
DFW weather: Cold and rainy describe Monday for North Texas
Widespread rain is in the forecast for North Texas on Monday. Here's the latest timing.
What we know about the victims of the Dallas air show plane collision
DALLAS — People across the country are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. Two historic military planes crashed into each other during an air show Saturday at the Dallas Executive Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the...
McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters
COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
Ohio man among those killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard man was among the six who reportedly died during an air show crash in Texas Saturday, according to a statement from the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol. 10TV's sister station WFAA reported the incident saying the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show came...
B-17 that went down in Dallas mid-air crash was 'meticulously maintained,' according to man who previously flew it
DALLAS — Two things drew Dr. Rick Hecker to the Gulf Coast wing of the Commemorative Air Force: Family and a chance to fly history. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was coming out of a lengthy restoration process and was going back into service, Hecker said, and he wanted to be as close to it as possible.
Missing 13-year-old last seen in west Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are calling for help to look for a teenage boy that was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9. on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Before...
Keller ISD school board bans books on gender fluidity, considers arming school staff
KELLER, Texas — It was standing room only at Monday night’s Keller ISD school board meeting. On the agenda? Two issues that sparked emotion and passion from a community that was divided on the district’s direction. In a 4-3 vote, the conservative-majority school board banned library books...
Fort Worth officer fired, accused of lying about working full security shift
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has announced their third officer firing in a month. They said this officer was terminated for lying about his shift as an off-duty security guard. FWPD said in a statement that the department launched an investigation after getting a...
DFW weather: The rain is gone, but the cold temps stay
Wind chills will be at or below freezing on Tuesday, so be prepared! Here's the latest.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
Police searching for 43-year-old McKinney man missing for nearly 2 weeks
MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man that’s been missing for nearly two weeks. McKinney police said Octavio Echeverria Jaimes was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1000 block of North College Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Grand Prairie officer killed in line of duty after losing control in chase, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A North Texas police officer was killed Monday night after pursuing a vehicle with a fake paper license plate and crashing into a light pole, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD). According to GPPD, at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officer Brandon Paul Tsai...
