KTRE
Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus. According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.
KTRE
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ancestry DNA Test Connects Aging Veteran With Son He Never Knew
A group of North Texas volunteers rallied to help a father and veteran live out his final years with the family he never knew he had. Mark Elliott says he hopes his family's story inspires others to advocate for aging veterans who need help accessing critical resources. For most of...
$1000 reward for information on who killed two bald eagles in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches game wardens are asking the public for help finding the person who shot two bald eagles, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. The bald eagles were found near the area of County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County and are believed to have been killed on or around Oct. 28, […]
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance. Friday, the Hamptons of Tyler assisted living facility paid tribute to the veterans who live there. There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the...
KTRE
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. The Shelby County...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
KTRE
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots filed a motion to modify his release conditions so he could go bowhunting, which the judge has denied. Daniel Page Adams, 44, faces federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding,...
Crews battle structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD were working a structure fire in Cross Park off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79 on Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A helicopter responded to the fire and initial reports indicated one possible burn victim, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Oil well fire under control near Tatum, police say
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum police said there is no danger to the public following an oil well fire outside of city limits. The fire was caused by a “blowout or something of that nature,” and crews have the fire under control, according to the Tatum Police Department.
KTRE
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
“I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor, Shequila Hawkins. |. Many veterans live with lifelong trauma after...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing two family members leaving both in critical condition
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street, according to the Lufkin Police Department. At 5:35 p.m., […]
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
Man arrested in Nacogdoches County for possession of meth, Xanax pills
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tenaha man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, and officials said he is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of meth, illicit prescription drugs and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North University Drive, and […]
KTRE
East Texas food pantries feeling effects of inflation, supply chain issues
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas food pantries have been busier than ever, and more people are reaching out for help. Nacogdoches Hope has had 60 to 90 new families sign up every month to receive assistance from their food pantry since the beginning of the year. Team Leader Terry Bounds said they now serve between 130 to 210 people every day they are open.
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
