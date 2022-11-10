ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KTRE

Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus. According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.
ZAVALLA, TX
KTRE

Community raises funds for injured Troup football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
TROUP, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ancestry DNA Test Connects Aging Veteran With Son He Never Knew

A group of North Texas volunteers rallied to help a father and veteran live out his final years with the family he never knew he had. Mark Elliott says he hopes his family's story inspires others to advocate for aging veterans who need help accessing critical resources. For most of...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County

Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance. Friday, the Hamptons of Tyler assisted living facility paid tribute to the veterans who live there. There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. The Shelby County...
JOAQUIN, TX
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews battle structure fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD were working a structure fire in Cross Park off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79 on Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A helicopter responded to the fire and initial reports indicated one possible burn victim, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

“I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor, Shequila Hawkins. |. Many veterans live with lifelong trauma after...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

East Texas food pantries feeling effects of inflation, supply chain issues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas food pantries have been busier than ever, and more people are reaching out for help. Nacogdoches Hope has had 60 to 90 new families sign up every month to receive assistance from their food pantry since the beginning of the year. Team Leader Terry Bounds said they now serve between 130 to 210 people every day they are open.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS DFW

Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
CBS19

Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
TENAHA, TX

