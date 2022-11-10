Read full article on original website
Airplane Art – Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1000 at London Heathrow Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1000 being towed at London Heathrow Airport. Virgin Atlantic operates a fleet of nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, with an additional five on order. The airline also operates the Airbus A330-300, Airbus A330-900neo and Boeing 787-9 in its fleet, with the A330-900neo recently joining the airline’s operations.
UK Competition regulators wade into Asiana and Korean Air merger
According to the CMA, the buyout of Asiana Airlines by Korean Air could lead to higher prices for passengers flying between London and Seoul, as well as an impact on air cargo services. In the past, the route was offered by at least three carriers, Asiana, British Airways and Korean...
Six Airlines Will Be Refunding US Travelers $600 Million for Delays and Cancellations
In a major move to help travelers in the US, there are six airlines that will be refunding travelers $600 million for delays and cancellations!. In a big win for travelers, the US DOT has ordered six airlines to reimburse travelers $600 million due to cancellations and/or delays. Here is what this means.
5,000 Bonus Points for 3-night stay by Dec 31. Choice Hotels Members Only Madness Deals Nov 14-18
Choice Hotels has five days of Members Only Madness deals from November 14-18, 2022. Each day a new deal will be revealed. Today’s deal is register for 5,000 bonus points after completing a 3-night or longer stay by December 31, 2022. Registration for this offer is required by Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Choice Privileges 1,000 bonus points for app booking
Day 2 of Choice Hotels Members Only Madness offers 1,000 bonus points for using the Choice Hotels app to book a stay by November 19, 2022 and complete your stay by December 31, 2022. This offer can be combined with yesterday’s offer for 5,000 bonus points after a 3 nights or longer stay.
Radisson Rewards Cybersale 2,000 bonus points per night Dec 5-31, 2022.
Radisson Rewards has a CyberSale offer for discounted hotel rates and 2,000 bonus points per night for weekend stays in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia booked by November 28 and completed by December 31, 2022. Bonus points per night is a nice feature of the offer, however, given Radisson Rewards recently changed its program to points being worth a variable cash discount redemption value of $2 to $3 per 1,000 points there is limited value in the extra $5 or so bonus points earned with this offer.
Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?
I am leaving for the World Cup in a few weeks (Booked! Qatar Qsuites Round 3 for the World Cup). I am flying there on QSuites, but that is where my luxurious experience ends. When I visited in October, I stayed at the Hyatt Regency and the Grand Hyatt. At 5,000 points the Hyatt Regency Doha may be the greatest value next to the Hyatt in Kota Kinabalu (see Hyatt Regency Kota Kinabalu: The Best Deal in the Hyatt Portfolio). With a suite upgrade and a stay cert, the Grand Hyatt Doha was even more compelling. Searching today, I found that the Grand Hyatt is sold out and the Hyatt Doha is going for $1300 a night. While I was not surprised by this, I was shocked by these options:
Solutions To CLEAR’s Limited Airport Footprint
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Miles and Points On Sale — November 15 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Unvaccinated Djokovic set for visa to play Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January. The...
Selfish Jerk Refuses To Switch Seats With Boy In Airplane Ticketing Snafu That Left Him In Tears
We’ve debated the ethics of seat swapping and the protocol for making requests, but an airplane seating story out of England that left a six-year-old boy crying really makes me shake my head. Jerk Refuses To Switch Seats With Boy Who Was Assigned Same Window Seat, Separating Family. Like...
DFW to Toronto (YYZ): A Pictorial Journey
Ever since the initial phase of the pandemic has been put behind us by the vaccines, I’ve really come to appreciate air travel more and more each time. I already loved looking out the window endlessly just at random skies or the deep blue sea below, but now I’ve started to seriously enjoy photographing the scenes that are visible on a very “mundane” flight from point A to point B. Some of the shots I get simply by pointing my camera out the window are among my favorites. Yes my seatmates dislike me more and more because I literally never close the window shade. However when you see scenes like the ones below, how can you really not look out and admire it? Flying is something people take for granted way too often.
Review: St. Regis Toronto: finest hotel in the city?
After writing my review of the Park Hyatt Toronto, I thought it was appropriate to write about the St. Regis despite this review being older. I think the two places are comparable in class and quality, though the redemption opportunities with the St. Regis are markedly worse these days. I...
Mixed review of the Kimpton Savannah “The Brice”
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Favorite Original Productions in Countries Around The World By Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, and Netflix
Once upon a time, viewers of television only had four networks from which to choose to view new content. Today, literally hundreds of channels are available — not counting the Internet — from which many thousands of original productions are available to view upon demand…. Favorite Original Productions...
