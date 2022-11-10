Read full article on original website
WNEM
First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. We are also updating parts of the First Alert Weather Day to focus on the potential for heavier lake-effect snows. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.
WNEM
WATCH LIVE: Snow falls across mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Snow is falling across mid-Michigan. Stay up to date with the weather with the First Alert weather team.
WNEM
Do not eat health advisory in place for Clark’s Marsh
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to remind hunters that deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township, within Iosco County, should not be eaten. The health advisory comes from...
WNEM
Chilly Sunday with isolated snow showers, additional snow chances this week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have been moving throughout Mid-Michigan this morning, allowing for some brief accumulations (dustings) on grassy surfaces, cars and even a bit on roadways if the snow was heavy enough, but warm ground temperatures are helping melt the snow very quickly. TODAY. Additional light snow...
Fox47News
Record breaking snow to record breaking warmth, wild November weather in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures within striking distance of a record high 77 degrees made for an incredible November day in mid-Michigan.. And while Thursday's record was set only two years ago -- it's not very common. If we go back one more year to 2019, things were way different.
WNEM
Genesee Co. woman wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County woman won $100,000 playing a Michigan Lottery game. Alysha Flaig, 35, won the prize on the Big Spin Show. The Burton woman was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning tickets online. “When The Big Spin first came out...
Michigan high school football playoffs: State semifinal schedule
Caledonia (11-1) vs. Clarkston (10-2) at East Lansing. Belleville (12-0) vs. Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) at Novi, 7 p.m. Friday. THIS WEEKEND'S SCORES:Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals. Division 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) vs. Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern. Birmingham Groves (9-3) at...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
WNEM
Victim’s grandson charged with murder for deadly fire
GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township. Derek Richard Keys has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning. Keys was the victim’s grandson, according to...
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
WNEM
Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in November
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in November to help cover groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This extra $95 will help families get a...
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
WOOD
Here Comes Winter (and Snow)
The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
