Michigan State

WNEM

First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. We are also updating parts of the First Alert Weather Day to focus on the potential for heavier lake-effect snows. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Do not eat health advisory in place for Clark’s Marsh

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to remind hunters that deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township, within Iosco County, should not be eaten. The health advisory comes from...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Chilly Sunday with isolated snow showers, additional snow chances this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have been moving throughout Mid-Michigan this morning, allowing for some brief accumulations (dustings) on grassy surfaces, cars and even a bit on roadways if the snow was heavy enough, but warm ground temperatures are helping melt the snow very quickly. TODAY. Additional light snow...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Genesee Co. woman wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County woman won $100,000 playing a Michigan Lottery game. Alysha Flaig, 35, won the prize on the Big Spin Show. The Burton woman was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning tickets online. “When The Big Spin first came out...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Victim’s grandson charged with murder for deadly fire

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township. Derek Richard Keys has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning. Keys was the victim’s grandson, according to...
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, PA
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNEM

Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in November

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in November to help cover groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This extra $95 will help families get a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Here Comes Winter (and Snow)

The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
MINNESOTA STATE

