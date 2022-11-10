ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Cheddar News

Stocks Gain Ground After Wholesale Inflation Eases in U.S.

"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose broadly in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing.The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224 points, or 0.7%, to 33,764 and the Nasdaq rose 2.5%.Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 3.1%. Walmart surged 7.5% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement.Prices at the wholesale level...
CNBC

Op-ed: Opportunities await investors in the tech sector. Here is a corner that’s ripe for growth

As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped more than 7% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to weigh in on the fallout of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the market for digital assets. "After this FTX collapse, liquidity in the market is poor," Marszalek tells CNBC. "A number of these smaller coins may have to be delisted in an effort to protect the consumers."
CNBC

How to keep your crypto safe by moving it offline into your own wallet

Taking your digital assets offline can mitigate the risks that come with putting your crypto on an exchange. The downside of cold storage is that you don't benefit from market upswings, since your crypto isn't on an exchange. If all of the recent upheaval in the crypto space has you...
CNBC

Op-ed: Here are 6 stocks with excellent vital signs in the health-care sector

Dave S. Gilreath, partner/CIO, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors and Innovative Portfolios. Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector with reliable revenues from continuing high demand, writes certified financial planner Dave Sheaff Gilreath. From 2021 through 2025, one study projects, health-care company earnings will grow 6% annually — a 20% increase,...
CNBC

Dollar falls as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slides

The U.S. dollar slipped Tuesday after more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar slipped Tuesday after...
CNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Wharton's Jeremy Siegel on the Fed, markets and more

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to react to October's producer price index data. Siegel also breaks down his outlook for future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be the absolute pause," Siegel tells CNBC.
The Week

Steve Jobs used Birkenstocks sell at auction for $218,000

The Birkenstocks that Steve Jobs wore in the 1970s were sold at an auction Sunday for $218,750. The "well-used" pair of sandals "retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet" which he wore during the early years of Apple. The Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for sandals, said Julien's Auctions.  "Steve Jobs changed the world not only with his revolutionary innovations but with his business leadership style and fashion in wearing sandals,"  CEO and founder of Julien's Auctions, Darren Julien, told CNN in a statement on Monday. "These beloved Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs as he made history in the making of the Apple computer and were the tech icon's signature staple." The pair was expected to sell for around $60,000, but the final price was $218,750. Included in the price was an NFT image of the Birkenstocks. NPR asked the question on most of our minds: "Do they smell?" Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan replied that they "do smell…of success." The winning bidder did not share their name, but the Birkenstocks were sold in New York City. 
CNBC

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.

