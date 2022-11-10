While working on “The Golden Thread,” director Nishtha Jain didn’t want to tell a story that focused solely on economic identity and oppressed workers. She also wanted to capture the complexities of the individuals she was following. About India’s aging jute mills, harsh working conditions coexist with hopes for its ecological revival, “The Golden Thread” shows the last vestiges of the industry via mill workers who are fighting for minimum wage. “My stories are complex,” Jain said during an IDFA Filmmaker Talk on Tuesday. “They are not black and white. They lie in the gray. (‘The Golden Thread’) is not just a...

23 MINUTES AGO