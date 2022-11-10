ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
Variety

‘My Stories Are Complex’: Nishtha Jain Discusses Documentaries ‘The Golden Thread,’ ‘Farming the Revolution’ at IDFA

While working on “The Golden Thread,” director Nishtha Jain didn’t want to tell a story that focused solely on economic identity and oppressed workers. She also wanted to capture the complexities of the individuals she was following. About India’s aging jute mills, harsh working conditions coexist with hopes for its ecological revival, “The Golden Thread” shows the last vestiges of the industry via mill workers who are fighting for minimum wage. “My stories are complex,” Jain said during an IDFA Filmmaker Talk on Tuesday. “They are not black and white. They lie in the gray. (‘The Golden Thread’) is not just a...
CNBC

CNBC’S ‘MONEY COURT’ WITH KEVIN O’LEARY AND BETHENNY FRANKEL PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 AT 10PM ET/PT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — November 14, 2022 — CNBC today announced primetime original series "Money Court" with entrepreneur and investor Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank") and entrepreneur, Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT. In each of the seven all-new one-hour episodes, Kevin and Bethenny, the ultimate team of business experts, weigh in on and resolve a wide range of high-stakes financial disputes commonly faced by many small and expanding business and chart a path forward.
CNBC

Paramount Global shares jump after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases stake

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its increased stake in media company Paramount Global. Shares of Paramount, the owner of broadcast network CBS, cable channels and streaming service Paramount+, rose Tuesday. Berkshire disclosed in public filings late Monday that it now owns more than 91 million shares in Paramount. Buffett's firm...

