Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
‘My Stories Are Complex’: Nishtha Jain Discusses Documentaries ‘The Golden Thread,’ ‘Farming the Revolution’ at IDFA
While working on “The Golden Thread,” director Nishtha Jain didn’t want to tell a story that focused solely on economic identity and oppressed workers. She also wanted to capture the complexities of the individuals she was following. About India’s aging jute mills, harsh working conditions coexist with hopes for its ecological revival, “The Golden Thread” shows the last vestiges of the industry via mill workers who are fighting for minimum wage. “My stories are complex,” Jain said during an IDFA Filmmaker Talk on Tuesday. “They are not black and white. They lie in the gray. (‘The Golden Thread’) is not just a...
CNBC
CNBC’S ‘MONEY COURT’ WITH KEVIN O’LEARY AND BETHENNY FRANKEL PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 AT 10PM ET/PT
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — November 14, 2022 — CNBC today announced primetime original series "Money Court" with entrepreneur and investor Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank") and entrepreneur, Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT. In each of the seven all-new one-hour episodes, Kevin and Bethenny, the ultimate team of business experts, weigh in on and resolve a wide range of high-stakes financial disputes commonly faced by many small and expanding business and chart a path forward.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran shows off 'the best thing' in her closet—and it cost less than a penny
Real estate broker Barbara Corcoran may be a self-made millionaire, but that doesn't mean she can pass up a good deal. The star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently posted a video tour of her closet on Instagram, pulling out her most and least expensive items — both of which she said she loves.
CNBC
Paramount Global shares jump after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases stake
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its increased stake in media company Paramount Global. Shares of Paramount, the owner of broadcast network CBS, cable channels and streaming service Paramount+, rose Tuesday. Berkshire disclosed in public filings late Monday that it now owns more than 91 million shares in Paramount. Buffett's firm...
CNBC
Musk tells Twitter employees they can still receive stock even though the company is private
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees Monday they can receive stock and options as part of an "ongoing compensation plan" even though the company is now private, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC. Musk told Twitter employees that "exceptional amounts" of shares will be granted for "exceptional...
Comments / 0