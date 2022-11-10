ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Earl Dean Banks

Earl Dean Banks, 78, of Camden passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
CAMDEN, AR
SAU Tech names members of Homecoming Court

Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the 2022-23 Rocket Homecoming Court as follows. Yahzmynne Samoanne Andrews, Business Administration/Accounting, Jonesboro, LA. Lainie Jo Parks, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Benton. Catherine Rosemore, Professional Studies, Camden. The court will represent the college over the next few months in various events and activities. The queen...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Columbia County steady at 13 COVID-19 cases

Active COVID-19 case numbers in Columbia County remained at 13 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411. Total Active Cases: 13. No change since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
State honors Magnolia for promoting literacy

The Magnolia School District was one of three in Arkansas receiving recognition for their commitment to promoting literacy beyond school buildings and into surrounding communities. The Batesville and Greenbrier districts were also honored by the Arkansas Department of Education at the recent State Board of Education meeting as gold level...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Robinson Wins Car

The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
HOPE, AR
Atlanta Convention Bureau honors Magnolia native

A Magnolia native was recently inducted into the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau's 23rd Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame. Mack Wilbourn is a graduate of Tucson High School’s Class of 1962. He attended the University of Arizona where he majored in public administration. He is the owner and president...
MAGNOLIA, AR
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?

Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Camden Lockheed Martin factory gets part of $37 million contract

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Camden facility will be the lead facility in a $37,749,997 contract modification for recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System into the M270A2 configuration. Work will also be performed in New Boston and Grand Prairie, TX with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Fiscal...
CAMDEN, AR
Lake Village, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Junction City High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
JUNCTION CITY, AR
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley

Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 7, 2022: UAMS and Magnolia

Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Fatal crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas say 62-year-old Dennis Washington was driving late Friday night when he crashed into a light pole and died at the scene. Washington was eastbound on New Boston Road when he crossed the westbound lanes as it approached the intersection with Celeste Street. Police...
TEXARKANA, TX
Muleriders’ big fourth quarter sends Timberlands Trophy back to Magnolia

MONTICELLO – First-year head coach Brad Smiley's Muleriders handled business on Saturday afternoon as Southern Arkansas used a 13-point fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Monticello 20-7 in a chilly Great American Conference season finale. The victory includes a return to Magnolia of the Timberlands Trophy that signifies the rivalry between...
MAGNOLIA, AR

