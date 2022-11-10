Read full article on original website
Earl Dean Banks
Earl Dean Banks, 78, of Camden passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
SAU Tech names members of Homecoming Court
Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the 2022-23 Rocket Homecoming Court as follows. Yahzmynne Samoanne Andrews, Business Administration/Accounting, Jonesboro, LA. Lainie Jo Parks, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Benton. Catherine Rosemore, Professional Studies, Camden. The court will represent the college over the next few months in various events and activities. The queen...
Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?
Magnolia and Columbia County may be about to experience a boon in housing construction. Albemarle Corporation’s announcement last week that it will spend $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants provides the foundation for housing development. The company said the five-year project will draw...
Columbia County steady at 13 COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 case numbers in Columbia County remained at 13 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411. Total Active Cases: 13. No change since...
State honors Magnolia for promoting literacy
The Magnolia School District was one of three in Arkansas receiving recognition for their commitment to promoting literacy beyond school buildings and into surrounding communities. The Batesville and Greenbrier districts were also honored by the Arkansas Department of Education at the recent State Board of Education meeting as gold level...
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
Atlanta Convention Bureau honors Magnolia native
A Magnolia native was recently inducted into the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau's 23rd Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame. Mack Wilbourn is a graduate of Tucson High School’s Class of 1962. He attended the University of Arizona where he majored in public administration. He is the owner and president...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
Camden Lockheed Martin factory gets part of $37 million contract
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Camden facility will be the lead facility in a $37,749,997 contract modification for recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System into the M270A2 configuration. Work will also be performed in New Boston and Grand Prairie, TX with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Fiscal...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
Lake Village, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
Albemarle wants agreement for major Columbia County expansion, also considering lithium production
Albemarle Corporation is asking Columbia County government to authorize issuance of industrial development revenue bonds. The bonds will be used to finance major expansions of its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine production facilities. No figure was placed on the dollar value of the expansion. But similar projects in the...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 7, 2022: UAMS and Magnolia
Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.
Albemarle to invest $540 million into Columbia County bromine plants, creating new jobs
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Albemarle Corporation has committed to a an expansion of $540 million of its bromine plants in Columbia County. This new expansion and project, at the company’s Magnolia South and Magnolia West facilities, will create around 100 new and permanent jobs. The word on...
Fatal crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas say 62-year-old Dennis Washington was driving late Friday night when he crashed into a light pole and died at the scene. Washington was eastbound on New Boston Road when he crossed the westbound lanes as it approached the intersection with Celeste Street. Police...
Muleriders’ big fourth quarter sends Timberlands Trophy back to Magnolia
MONTICELLO – First-year head coach Brad Smiley's Muleriders handled business on Saturday afternoon as Southern Arkansas used a 13-point fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Monticello 20-7 in a chilly Great American Conference season finale. The victory includes a return to Magnolia of the Timberlands Trophy that signifies the rivalry between...
