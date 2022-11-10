Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
WEAR News gets firsthand look at Escambia County deputies battling opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News got a behind-the-scenes look into how Escambia County deputies play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. From 2020 to 2021, the Medical Examiner's Office says accidental overdoses from fentanyl more than quadrupled in Northwest Florida. Deputies with the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
utv44.com
AL State Bureau of Investigation launches investigation into death in Atmore city jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the request of the Atmore Police Department, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an in-custody death reported on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Atmore City Jail.
WEAR
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
WEAR
City of Fort Walton Beach expected to vote on funding for DUI enforcement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The City of Fort Walton Beach is working to make their streets safer. The city is expected to vote on accepting a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for DUI enforcement. The $25,000 grant would assist with the costs of setting up and running...
State authorities investigating death of south Alabama jail inmate
State authorities are investigating the Sunday death of a south Alabama jail inmate. Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, was in the Atmore City Jail when his death was reported Sunday, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett on Monday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is probing Lord’s death...
57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail. At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of […]
Atmore Advance
ASBI investigating death in Atmore Municipal Jail
UPDATE: ASBI officials release identity of dead person. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation in reference to an in-custody death in the Atmore Municipal Jail, according to officials. Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said on Nov. 13, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police discard social media claims Loxley rape suspect spotted in area
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three weeks since a Loxley woman was violently raped inside her home. At the time, police released a forensic sketch of the suspect, but no arrests have been made. Over the weekend, several posts on social media claimed someone matching the suspect’s description was spotted prowling around homes in that same area.
Florida man charged with 2nd degree murder: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was charged with second degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Scott Holovak, 27, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Deputies were called to a home on […]
WJHG-TV
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
WEAR
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a special honor given by each division of the FBI to someone who leads they way in reducing criminal activity. “You recognize the person who doesn’t recognize themselves because they are so dedicated to people that they serve,” said Former Special Agent in charge of FBI Jacksonville.
Loxley Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incidents, warn residents of rumors
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police are asking residents to remain alert, but to be careful when believing every social media post about suspicious activity in recent days. Facebook rumors have been circulating for days with some thinking recent incidents, including a report of a suspicious person near a home on Loxley Woods Ln., are […]
utv44.com
Loxley PD urge caution on social media after rape prompts community fears
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Loxley Police are urging caution on social media as a reported rape 3 weeks ago has prompted fearful Facebook posts from community members. On October 30, a 49-year-old woman was beaten and raped inside her Loxley home by a man who has only been detailed in a sketch.
thepulsepensacola.com
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: More than 12,000 Veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country yet nearly one quarter — 22% — of our community’s 54,392 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of West Florida and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 7%...
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
WEAR
Pensacola Mayor-elect finance transition team talks affordable housing
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The transition of the incumbent Pensacola mayor to the newly-elect is ending. Before Mayor Grover Robinson held his weekly Monday morning press conference on the town hall's second floor, Mayor-elect D.C. Reeve's transition team officers for finance met on the first floor to discuss final details before changing the guard on Nov. 22.
Officers help man after hearing gunshot in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night. MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that […]
Comments / 0