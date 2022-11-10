ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

State authorities investigating death of south Alabama jail inmate

State authorities are investigating the Sunday death of a south Alabama jail inmate. Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, was in the Atmore City Jail when his death was reported Sunday, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett on Monday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is probing Lord’s death...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail. At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of […]
ATMORE, AL
Atmore Advance

ASBI investigating death in Atmore Municipal Jail

UPDATE: ASBI officials release identity of dead person. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation in reference to an in-custody death in the Atmore Municipal Jail, according to officials. Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said on Nov. 13, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police discard social media claims Loxley rape suspect spotted in area

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three weeks since a Loxley woman was violently raped inside her home. At the time, police released a forensic sketch of the suspect, but no arrests have been made. Over the weekend, several posts on social media claimed someone matching the suspect’s description was spotted prowling around homes in that same area.
LOXLEY, AL
WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

FBI Jacksonville honors former NAS Pensacola commanding officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a special honor given by each division of the FBI to someone who leads they way in reducing criminal activity. “You recognize the person who doesn’t recognize themselves because they are so dedicated to people that they serve,” said Former Special Agent in charge of FBI Jacksonville.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Loxley PD urge caution on social media after rape prompts community fears

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Loxley Police are urging caution on social media as a reported rape 3 weeks ago has prompted fearful Facebook posts from community members. On October 30, a 49-year-old woman was beaten and raped inside her Loxley home by a man who has only been detailed in a sketch.
LOXLEY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Mayor-elect finance transition team talks affordable housing

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The transition of the incumbent Pensacola mayor to the newly-elect is ending. Before Mayor Grover Robinson held his weekly Monday morning press conference on the town hall's second floor, Mayor-elect D.C. Reeve's transition team officers for finance met on the first floor to discuss final details before changing the guard on Nov. 22.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Officers help man after hearing gunshot in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night. MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that […]
MOBILE, AL

