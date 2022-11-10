Read full article on original website
swmichigandining.com
Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)
Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Popular Buck Pole Happening At Swartz Creek, Michigan’s Hometown Days
Michigan's firearm deer hunting season begins in Mid-November every year. The number of excited men, women and under 17 kids getting to hunt is in the thousands around the state. A few years ago, "buck pole" parties, contests, festivals started popping up, too. Three years ago, Swartz Creek, Michigan added...
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond
• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
Spirits, shaken or stirred, offer winter warmth at Royal Oak Vodka Fest
No matter how you enjoy sipping on your vodka drink, Royal Oak Vodka Fest has something guaranteed to shake up, mix up and stir up your Saturday night with food, music, vendors and of course — vodka.
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School
School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
Popular Ferndale Bar to Host ‘Sober Party’ the Night Before Thanksgiving
Instead of running alcohol specials on what is considered the biggest bar night of the year, a popular bar in Ferndale is removing all of its booze for the entire night. There aren't many options for non-drinkers and those that are underage to hang out on the night before Thanksgiving. Well, unless you want to deal with a bunch of annoying sloppy drunks all night.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
US 103.1
