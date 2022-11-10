ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)

Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
NOVI, MI
US 103.1

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond

• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
BURTON, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
US 103.1

School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
US 103.1

Popular Ferndale Bar to Host ‘Sober Party’ the Night Before Thanksgiving

Instead of running alcohol specials on what is considered the biggest bar night of the year, a popular bar in Ferndale is removing all of its booze for the entire night. There aren't many options for non-drinkers and those that are underage to hang out on the night before Thanksgiving. Well, unless you want to deal with a bunch of annoying sloppy drunks all night.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
