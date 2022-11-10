ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona sets dates to close 5 highways for winter

Daily Independent
 5 days ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing to close five state highways for the winter.

In the White Mountains area, State Route 473 from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation to Hawley Lake is scheduled to close Friday, Nov. 18.

State Route 261 from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake and State Route 273 from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake are scheduled to close Friday, Dec. 30.

The dates are subject to change if the White Mountains area is affected by snowfall,  ADOT officials said.

State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to close along with park facilities on Thursday, Dec. 1.

For information about about highway restrictions: az511.gov.

Related
12 News

Abandoned Arizona mines will be cleaned up by Forest Service

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to resume construction work associated with the cleanup of six abandoned mines on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes

You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
