Arizona sets dates to close 5 highways for winter

The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing to close five state highways for the winter.

In the White Mountains area, State Route 473 from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation to Hawley Lake is scheduled to close Friday, Nov. 18.

State Route 261 from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake and State Route 273 from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake are scheduled to close Friday, Dec. 30.

The dates are subject to change if the White Mountains area is affected by snowfall, ADOT officials said.

State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to close along with park facilities on Thursday, Dec. 1.

For information about about highway restrictions: az511.gov.