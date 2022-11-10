Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO