Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years

Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.
After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car

Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.
NEVADA STATE
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Man refuses to pick up his daughter walking to school in the rain: 'Dad used to drive past me and wave out the window'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager back in the 1950s, it was normal for most kids to walk to school in the morning and walk home in the afternoon. My mother happened to be one of those kids. Every morning, she would trek three miles to school no matter the weather. In the afternoon, she walked three miles in the opposite direction.
